LaPorte County Adult Education hosting open house for new satellite location

LAPORTE — LaPorte County Adult Education is hosting an open house for its new satellite location Thursday.

The new site will be housed in the Educational Services Center at 1000 Harrison St., in LaPorte. Administrators and staff will be at the open house Thursday night at 5 p.m. to talk about upcoming classes and testing opportunities.

The satellite location at the former Boston Middle School is a partnership with LaPorte Community School Corporation. It hosts adult education classes on Thursday nights from 4-7 p.m. and serves as an HSE (formerly GED) testing location.

People interested in enrolling can contact Fred Greene, ABE Coordinator, at 219-873-2120 extension 8705 or go online at http://educateMC.net/adulted.

The main location for LaPorte County Adult Education is in the lower level of the A.K. Smith Career Center in Michigan City.

