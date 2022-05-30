LaPorte High School senior one of six in state to receive CTE award

MICHIGAN CITY — A senior at LaPorte High School was one of six students in Indiana to receive the 2022 Career and Technical Education Award of Excellence.

Delaney Messer, a senior and construction technology student at the A.K. Smith Career Center in Michigan City, received the award in Indianapolis with her family and LaPorte County Career and Technical Education Director Delincia Smith.

The award, presented annually by the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, honors the state’s top CTE students and programs.

At LaPorte High School, Messer is involved with the National Honor Society and Girl Reserves, a community service group. She is also an intern with New Prairie Building Trades and will begin a carpentry apprenticeship after her graduation.

Her carpentry apprenticeship will last four years and will be predominantly work, with four weeks of class every year.

When she found out she won the award, she was shocked.

“I was speechless,” Messer said. “I did not expect to receive it.”

Messer became interested in construction through family members who are in carpentry. She attended an open house at A.K. Smith her sophomore year and could not find herself walking away from the construction technology room.

Since her junior year, she has attended A.K. Smith in construction technology classes.

“It gets you out of the classroom, and it's not all book work. You can have blueprints, but it is all creative,” she said.

During her time there, she has helped create picnic tables, reindeer sculptures, cabinets and other wooden items. The career center is also helping renovate the House of Tomorrow, a significant historical landmark in the region.

As a girl in a male-dominated field, Messer said, it felt really good to receive the award.

“It shows that girls can be in it, too. It’s not just for males,” Messer said. She was one of two girls in her construction class senior year, and junior year she was the only girl.

According to New England Institute of Technology, women comprise just 7% of architects and engineers, 5% of contractors and 4% of construction managers.

Messer was also recently recognized as Outstanding Program Student of the Year for the construction technology program at A.K. Smith Career Center.

“Delaney is an absolute joy to have as a student at A.K. Smith,” Smith said. “She always goes above and beyond in all she does and sets a great example for other students.”

Messer is also continuing schooling past graduation in hopes of getting a carpentry certification at Ivy Tech Community College.

