LaPorte teenager among group fighting for mask mandate in schools

LAPORTE — When Leo Cavinder, an 11th grader, walks the halls of LaPorte High School, he said he sees only a handful of other students wearing a mask like he is.
Masks are strongly recommended, but optional, for all of LaPorte Community School Corp., according to the district’s 2021-2022 COVID Intervention Plan. But Cavinder and dozens of other community members would like to see them mandated.
Cavinder was one of 30 people to sign a letter addressed to the school board trustees and Superintendent Mark Francesconi calling the COVID-19 guidance for this year “disappointing and irresponsible.” The letter originally had a dozen or so signatures when it was published in early August, but Cavinder said it's continued to grow.
The letter cites guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Indiana Department of Health for students and staff in K-12 schools to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
Optional masking doesn’t ensure that people in schools are following the recommendations from health officials — including the LaPorte County Health Department, which recommends masking for all students, staff, teachers and visitors in schools — so Cavinder said he and others who wrote the letter want to know the rationale for the policy.
The letter urges the school corporation to follow the science and keep kids safe.
“You teach science, why don’t you follow it,” Cavinder said.
Mask wearing in schools has been controversial across the country for the 2021-22 school year. Parents and community members have taken to school board meetings on both sides of the issue asking for the health and safety of their children to be put first. In some districts, such as Lake Central School Corp. in Lake County, parents have gathered in hundreds to protest mandated masking.
If policies don’t change for LaPorte schools, Cavinder said “cases will speak for themselves.”
'Navigate back to normalcy'
When asked how decisions surrounding COVID-19 protocols were made, Francesconi said the district has a committee that met throughout the summer and tried to keep up with guidance from the CDC. While the district recommends masking, as the CDC does, he said a recommendation does fall short of a requirement.
The seven-page return-to-learn plan with optional, but recommended, masking has already been approved, but Francesconi said the plan is fluid and has already seen adjustments.
He said the district can and will tighten protocols when needed, but any such changes would be driven by the data surrounding cases in schools — which is updated daily and can be found on the district website.
While the district recognizes and respects that people have different opinions on masking, Francesconi said the “plan is not solely founded on wearing masks or not wearing masks.”
Contact tracing is an immediate intervention schools can do to help control the spread, he said.
Francesconi said it’s the district’s role to educate people about making good choices for themselves. They recommend people wear a mask and want students to see that making that choice is not only healthy, but can have other benefits such as lowering the risk of being quarantined due to contact tracing.
“COVID is going to be here for a longtime,” he said. “It’s not a next week issue. It’s not next semester.”
Because it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, Francesconi said officials need to continue looking at data, providing people with options and “figure out how to navigate back to normalcy.”
Last year, Cavinder said he felt safe going to school because precautions, such as masking, were in place. But this year, he is the only person wearing a mask in some classes and doesn’t feel “entirely safe.”
“I’m fully vaccinated, but I don’t really want to get COVID,” he said. “I just want to get an education, and that feels impossible.”
The district is contact tracing any positive cases that may occur, but Cavinder said he hasn’t been given an assigned seat in the cafeteria or classrooms. He said he fears there will be an outbreak of cases in the district.
Online academies are mentioned in the district's return-to-learn plan to lower class sizes and accommodate students and staff who are more comfortable working remotely, but Cavinder said they aren’t a viable option.
He talked to a counselor about virtual learning and said there were few courses actually offered. Graduating on time or getting an honors diploma wouldn’t be possible by taking online courses, he said.
Francesconi said about 10% of the student body has elected to be part of the online academies this year, and students should have every opportunity to stay on pace and take the courses they need, including honors courses.
Last school year, Francesconi said about a third of students did the online academy.
'Make it safe'
Since people are split on the issue, Cavinder thought of ways to compromise on a mandate. He would feel safe if everyone wore a mask, but he suggested one option where masks could be optional while the county is in the blue status of the state's four-tiered rating system for cases and positivity rate and required in yellow through red.
Another option is requiring masks where social distancing is harder or impossible to maintain, such as the hallways in the high school, Cavinder said.
Cavinder said he wasn’t “insanely happy” about having to spend his last two weeks of summer vacation writing letters and stepping up to the plate for what he described as a lack of leadership.
He wishes he wasn’t in this position, and that the district would adjust their guidance to follow health officials, but he feels passionately about the issue and said he will continue to write letters and speak at board meetings.
“If you want to have in-person learning, that’s fine, but you have to make it safe,” he said.
Nichole Hamby, a parent in the district, also signed the letter that went to administrators and the school board. She enrolled her daughter in a home-school program when masks were deemed optional.
Not being in a classroom isn’t “ideal” for her kindergartner, but she said she’s been trying to protect her children as best she can during the pandemic. Vaccines aren’t an option because of her children’s ages, so she’s asking for what she said is the bare minimum: masking.
Kids deserve any normalcy they can get through this, she said, and people want to see kids back in classrooms, but they can’t act like the pandemic isn’t happening. Her daughter doesn’t mind wearing a mask because Hamby said they told her the purpose of wearing it is to keep her and those around her safe.
Since Aug. 9, there have been nine positive cases among students and two among staff, according to the COVID-19 dashboard on the district's website. Seven of the nine came during the second week of school and almost half of the student cases have been reported at the high school.
Not requiring masks or following the guidance from health officials seems “negligent,” Hamby said.
She said the decision around masks should be based on data, not politics, so she would like to know how the district came to its decision.
“What’s the magic number of children on ventilators for us to change our mind?”