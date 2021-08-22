LaPorte teenager among group fighting for mask mandate in schools

Another option is requiring masks where social distancing is harder or impossible to maintain, such as the hallways in the high school, Cavinder said.

Cavinder said he wasn’t “insanely happy” about having to spend his last two weeks of summer vacation writing letters and stepping up to the plate for what he described as a lack of leadership.

He wishes he wasn’t in this position, and that the district would adjust their guidance to follow health officials, but he feels passionately about the issue and said he will continue to write letters and speak at board meetings.

“If you want to have in-person learning, that’s fine, but you have to make it safe,” he said.

Nichole Hamby, a parent in the district, also signed the letter that went to administrators and the school board. She enrolled her daughter in a home-school program when masks were deemed optional.

Not being in a classroom isn’t “ideal” for her kindergartner, but she said she’s been trying to protect her children as best she can during the pandemic. Vaccines aren’t an option because of her children’s ages, so she’s asking for what she said is the bare minimum: masking.