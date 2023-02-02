A legislative committee deciding whether to establish an appointed or elected school board in Gary when the state takeover ends, likely in the next year or so, was reminded Thursday why Indiana lawmakers in 2017 seized control of the school district in the first place.

Justin McAdam, chairman of the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board, which governs the Gary Community School Corp. in place of its formerly elected school trustees, and Eric Parish, executive vice president of MGT Consulting, which operates Gary schools as emergency manager, detailed for the Senate Appropriations Committee the district's horror-show financial condition six years ago.

At that time, they said Gary schools were running a $21.5 million annual operating deficit, racked up $103 million in debt, frequently struggled to make payroll, stiffed vendors for months or even years, routinely failed to remit tax payments withheld from employee paychecks to the IRS, and fell $3 million behind on paying employee health insurance premiums.

In addition, the district lacked basic operating supplies, such as toilet paper and soap, school buildings were on the verge of being shut down by the fire marshal, student records were improperly stored and required a hazardous materials suit to access, most of the 14 buildings in use had leaky roofs, and the district owned 30 abandoned buildings blighting neighborhoods throughout the Steel City.

"This district was in fairly significant financial difficulty," McAdam said.

It's a much different story today.

After relentless cost-cutting, right-sizing, upgrading and the extra financial resources obtained through a successful voter referendum in 2020, Gary schools have a $1.3 million annual operating surplus and paid off all but $66 million in debt, and the district has a five-year financial plan in place to maintain solvency and stability.

Likewise, the district's enrollment has stabilized around 4,000 students after plunging 64% from 2007 to 2017; a five-year, $47.5 million capital improvement program is making needed improvements to the 10 remaining buildings; teachers have received three consecutive annual pay raises after going without one for 12 years; and only six abandoned school buildings remain in district hands.

"When we step away, the district needs to be able to continue to operate itself and it needs to be able to achieve the mission of Gary schools," McAdam said.

Therein lies the dilemma for the Senate committee.

Its chairman, Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, is proposing in Senate Bill 327 that the state continue to have a firm hand in Gary school district operations by authorizing the governor-appointed Indiana secretary of education to choose the members of a new Gary school board.

Meanwhile, Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, a candidate for Gary mayor, and Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, have filed the identical Senate Bill 436 and House Bill 1491 to restore a locally elected school board for Gary schools, as well as to forgive the district's outstanding loans to Indiana's Common School Fund to set the district on an even more sound financial footing.

They told the committee, during its meeting on the fourth floor of the Statehouse, that Gary residents are more than capable of running the district on their own, and it's unacceptable to keep the district under the thumb of the state, which Melton said was originally responsible for many of the district's problems.

"A lot of what happened was a result of policies enacted in this very building," Melton said.

Smith, along with a series of Gary residents and school advocates, advised the panel of the community's demand for an elected school board made up of local residents who prioritize student academic achievement instead of MGT's primary focus on the district's finances.

"When we came asking for help, we weren't asking to be slaves or peons or second-class citizens," Smith said. "We are not the pit that people think we are. We've got intelligence in Gary. We've got character in Gary. We've got morals in Gary."

Mishler said the Republican-led committee will take a week or two to mull over the testimony and decide which measure to advance before the Feb. 23 deadline for Senate committee action.

Melton said he's confident that a satisfactory compromise can be reached, either in the near term or as the legislation continues moving through the Senate and the House over the next three months.

"I'm optimistic that we will end up at a point where we can agree on some things," he said. "At the end of the day, this is about children getting a quality education."

