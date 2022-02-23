Lawmakers rewrite Indiana law targeting teachers union dues payments

State lawmakers are cleaning up a controversial statute enacted last year that made it more complicated for Hoosier teachers to have union dues voluntarily deducted from their paychecks.
Senate Enrolled Act 251 was partially blocked by U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker after she determined the law contained unconstitutional, state-compelled speech by requiring teachers, as a condition of automatic payment of union dues, to sign a form affirming the teacher is aware they're not required to join or pay dues to a teachers union, and they can quit the union at any time.
She said in her June 30, 2021, ruling that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, presented no practical justification for the affirmation being composed in a way that requires each teacher to recite in written form the outcome of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling relating to union membership by government employees in Illinois.
On Wednesday, the Republican-controlled House took action to address that issue by rewriting the affirmation to delete first-person language, such as "I am aware that I have a First Amendment right," with "The state of Indiana wishes to make you aware that you have a First Amendment right, as recognized by the United States Supreme Court, to refrain from joining and paying dues to a union."
Senate Enrolled Act 297 was approved 58-31 and now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law. It previously passed the Republican-controlled Senate, 37-12.
The law still requires teachers who choose to join a union to annually submit a request to school administrators to have union dues withheld from their paychecks, and confirm that request in a separate email message.
Previously, dues authorization agreements permitted the deduction of dues on an ongoing basis until permission was revoked by the teacher.
Schools also are obligated under the statute to separately advise teachers, at least once a year, they are not required to join a union and the total yearly cost of union membership, as well as information on how to withdraw from a teachers union.
State Rep. Ryan Hatfield, D-Evansville, said rather than interfering in a pending court case by adjusting the affirmation language and continuing to throw obstacles in front of teachers choosing to join unions, the Legislature should instead trust teachers to make employment decisions without state interference.
"Our teachers in this state are some of the brightest among us, and we should treat them like it," Hatfield said.
