A new Indiana law barring public school teachers from providing "instruction" on "human sexuality" to students in prekindergarten through third grade is too vague to be enforced, according to a federal lawsuit seeking to strike down the statute.

The Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is challenging House Enrolled Act 1608 on behalf of Kayla Smiley, an Indianapolis Public Schools teacher, who said it's not at all clear what the law prohibits or permits.

In particular, Smiley says, the law does not define "human sexuality" or "instruction" — putting Indiana educators at risk of losing their teaching licenses, and perhaps their entire career, if they unwittingly violate an unknowable restriction after it takes effect July 1.

Smiley said young students often ask "where they came from," and she's concerned that answering the question, even in a simplistic way understandable to a child, could be construed as unlawful "instruction" on "human sexuality."

The statute does specifically permit teachers to answer a student question relating to a human sexuality topic. But Smiley said the language of the law is unclear whether she only can answer one question or if she can lead a classroom discussion when relevant.

Smiley also said she routinely advises students who use the term "gay" as a pejorative that it should not be used that way, and she takes similar steps to promote tolerance and equality of all people, including LGBTQ individuals, in her classroom and in her life.

"It is impossible to engage in this conversation without explaining what it means to be gay. She does not know whether this type of important instructional interaction with her students will be deemed to be 'instruction on human sexuality'," the lawsuit says.

In addition, the restriction on human sexuality instruction is not limited to school hours, potentially infringing on Smiley's First Amendment rights, in addition to violating the due-process clause of the 14th Amendment.

"The vague and uncertain meanings of 'instruction' and 'human sexuality' impose a chill on her ability to exercise her right to express herself as a private citizen on matters of interest to the public," the suit says.

Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita has not yet responded to the lawsuit on behalf of Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner, the defendant.

However, after it was filed, Rokita tweeted: "My office is ready and determined to defend HB 1608 in court. Parents need to know what’s going on in the classroom and should be the ones to approach sensitive topics with their kids."

Indiana's Republican-controlled Legislature approved the measure in April on a nearly party-line vote, inspired in part by lawmakers in other GOP-led states, namely Florida, and despite the protests of Hoosier teachers who said young children are not receiving instruction in human sexuality.

