Legacy of ex-superintendent to live on through naming of Hammond Central auditorium

HAMMOND — The auditorium at the new Hammond Central High School now bears the name of a former superintendent for the School City of Hammond who championed for students and the new high school.

Walter Watkins, who died in December 2019 before he could see the new high school come to life, started in the district as a middle school teacher and is remembered for his commitment to promoting diversity within the school city.

And now, his legacy will be memorialized in the naming of the Dr. Walter J. Watkins Black Box Theatre.

Watkins worked in the district for 41 years and helped secure funding to build the new high school through a 2017 referendum, just before retiring in June 2019.

"He worked very hard on the referendum because he wanted to give the students of Hammond what other students have in other corporations," former Hammond School Board President Anna Mamala previously told the Times. "He was a very smart and intelligent man. There will never be another like him."