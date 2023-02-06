At a recent Crown Point school board meeting, member Tim Vassar called the latest school choice proposal before the Indiana Legislature "frightening."

Senate Bill 305 would allow parents of Indiana students, from kindergarten through 12th grade, to opt their children out of regular public school enrollment and instead receive the funds their local school district would normally receive to educate their children. Those funds would be put into an education savings account that parents could decide how to spend on their children's education.

The parent could use it for online education, non-voucher attendance at a private school, participation in a microschool or learning cooperative, tutoring or myriad other things. The money could also be used to purchase education-related items such as textbooks, curricular materials, career training equipment or computer hardware.

"You could imagine the misuse of funds there that could happen," Vassar said.

And Vassar is not the only public school official concerned about this legislation.

Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller is concerned about how this will affect funding for public school districts like his. He's especially worried given the other school choice measures put in place by the Legislature, including the nation's largest private school voucher program and heavy support for charter schools.

"If we're going to take the same pot of money that goes to public schools, and then to private schools, and then to charter schools, and now we're going to take some of that same money and put it in the hands of parents, we'll end up in a situation that none of us can do the job that we need to because the pot has become so diluted across everyone," he said. "And that is harmful for everybody."

Although, Miller is even more worried about money being misused. He believes there should be amendments that strengthen oversight and add guidelines for how this money can be used.

"If we're going to be putting this money, that's taxpayer-raised, in the hands of parents, we want to make sure that they're not taken advantage of by charlatans and other people who are claiming to provide superior education products and services," he said. "Because that's what's going to happen. You're going to have all these pseudo-education companies coming up and saying, 'You can spend your dollars with me.'"

Miller said the value proposition of public, private and charter schools is known, but any company that starts up with promises to help educate children using these funds is an unknown. He's also worried about parents misusing funds.

"This is somewhat of an extreme example," he said, "but if a parent says 'I want to go to Disney World because I'm going pay to get a behind-the-scenes tour because it's going to provide an education for my kids,' right now, there would be absolutely nothing in the legislation that would say that's an inappropriate use of taxpayer-funded money."

Another example is homeschooling, he said.

"We get told by parents sometimes that I'm now going to homeschool my kid, but there's very little oversight over home education in Indiana," he said.

Miller said he's heard anecdotal stories about people who are doing home education and doing very little to educate their children.

"If they're concerned about these kids' education, more important than their parent's right to choose, it should be about investing money so that the child has a positive educational outcome," he said.

Michael Gresham, a Michigan City school board member, said he's concerned about these school choice programs being less inclusive.

"When they talk about choice, it's only a choice for certain kids," Gresham said. "You have to have a robust public school system for everybody."

Gresham noted that religious schools can deny LGBTQ children and that private schools don't have to accept or make accommodations for students with disabilities.

"Charters and privates are allowed to set up standards for admission. Public schools can't do that," he said. "It would be easy for public schools to have great grades if they could not admit the bottom 10%, 20% or whatever it is."

Gresham's also worried about pulling funds from Michigan City Area Schools.

"What other form of government can you opt out of?" he said. "I can't take my money that goes to the police force and hire two armed security guards to stand outside my house. If I don't like my mayor, I can't opt out. If I don't like my highway department, I can't go hire Porter County to clear my roads. We don't do this with any other form of government."

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. Gary Science Olympiad 2023 Gary Science Olympiad 20223 Gary Science Olympiad 2023 020523-spt-gbk-lc_7 020523-spt-gbk-lc_1 020523-spt-gbk-lc_5 020523-spt-gbk-lc_10 020523-spt-gbk-lc_6 020523-spt-gbk-lc_3 020523-spt-gbk-lc_8 Last day to file for the spring primary Last day to file for the spring primary 020423-spt-gbk-lc_5 020423-spt-gbk-lc_7 020423-spt-gbk-lc_5 020423-spt-gbk-lc_4 Hammond Black History Month observation Hammond Black History Month observation Hammond Black History Month observation Andrean sectional Kouts Girls Sectional Class 1A Game 1 020123-spt-gbk-low_5 020123-spt-gbk-low_4 020123-spt-gbk-low_2 020123-spt-gbk-low_9 Hammond storage facility fire Computer coaching Gallery HTML code