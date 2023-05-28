Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HAMMOND — Every month, Christine Clarahan and her Food and Nutrition Services team put together the menu for all School City of Hammond meals.

There are strict rules on what those meals can and can't include. All milk must be low-fat or fat-free. Elementary students' meals must not exceed 1,230 milligrams of sodium. Every student must take a vegetable. All bread products are whole grain. Hummus is strictly forbidden.

Those are just five of the many rules set forth by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which dictates the nutritional standards that schools must follow if they receive funding from the federal government for school meals.

And research suggests that these guidelines are paying off. Studies have shown that the meals kids eat at school are consistently healthier than the meals they get anywhere else. One 2021 study by Tufts University researchers found that 80% of children’s meals eaten at restaurants are of poor nutritional quality, and 45% of children’s meals purchased from a grocery are of poor quality. In the school cafeteria, that number is 24%.

The USDA is looking to up the ante and make these nutritional standards stricter.

The agency is lowering the sodium limit for elementary students to 1,110 milligrams effective July 1, and under its latest proposal, that number would continue falling until 2029, when it will be at 810 milligrams. For middle school students, it would drop from 1,360 milligrams currently to 1,225 in July and 895 in 2029. For high school students, it would go from 1,420 milligrams to 1,280 in July and 935 in 2029.

The proposal would also limit "grain-based desserts," such as doughnuts, sweet rolls or toaster pastries, to no more than 2 ounces a week at breakfast, effective fall 2024.

The USDA is also considering banning chocolate milk and other flavored milk for elementary and middle school students, effective fall 2025. However, they're considering leaving this out of the final rule changes.

Additionally, it wants to limit breakfast cereals to 6 grams of added sugars per ounce; yogurts to 12 grams of added sugars per 6 ounces; and flavored milk — which would be available only to high school students, should that proposal be enacted — to 10 grams of added sugars per 8 ounces. The proposal also would dictate that added sugars cannot exceed 10% of the school meals' calories per week.

Finally, the USDA is considering no longer allowing schools to offer fruits instead of vegetables at breakfast more than one day a week unless they offer vegetables from at least two defined subgroups, such as starchy vegetables, dark greens, or beans and peas.

To Clarahan, Hammond's director of Food and Nutrition, these rules mean "the apocalypse is near."

Apocalyptic fears

"It is impossibly restrictive," she said, calling it potentially "the end of school nutrition."

She doesn't understand why the sodium needs to be that low. She thinks the USDA isn't considering low-socioeconomic populations like Hammond that often can't afford as much food at home or athletes who participate in nutrient-depleting sports after school. She said coaches have already been asking her for pickle juice and chocolate milk because kids are cramping on the field.

"A 30% reduction by 2029," she said. "I can't tell you how insane that is."

Clarahan said these sodium levels are lower than what naturally occurs in most of their food. "Right now, I feel like we're in a sweet spot. We're in a good place right now."

Clarahan doesn't understand how all these rules came to be. For example, she's perplexed at some of the items categorized as "grain-based desserts." She thinks it's a good idea to stop serving doughnuts or sweet rolls so much, but she pointed out that it includes granola bars and a certain type of Pop-Tart that has been specially formulated to not include the same number of sugars and calories as the kind bought off the shelf.

She also doesn't see why they are limiting added sugars when there are already calorie and fat restrictions. Of the 10 to 15 cereal choices offered across the district, three meet the proposed requirements, she said.

"And it's the cereals we have typically given kids with special diet needs," she said. "Like the plain Cheerios."

She also feels it's unnecessary to take chocolate milk away from the kids.

There are, however, some changes Clarahan would be OK with: increasing the amount of nuts and seeds schools can put in their lunches; requiring schools to buy at least 95% of their food from domestic providers; and ending the ban on hummus. She thinks these are feasible for her district.

Most of all, Clarahan's biggest concern is how the districts are going to be able to get the food.

"That's what I think people don't understand. It doesn't exist currently. Even if we did everything from scratch — and we're struggling with labor anyway, so that is not even possible — we still would not meet the regulations."

Most of their food isn't available at grocery stores, she explained. It comes from manufacturers that have created it specialized to the requirements and needs of the school districts. She said almost no foods are for sale from their specialized manufacturers that meet the proposed sodium limits and all the other criteria. She would have to continually rotate the same two days' worth of menu items to meet these requirements.

"I want to ask the USDA to make me a menu for any age group for a week," she said. "They can't. I would fall over backward if they made one, especially one that kids would eat."

Under this proposal, the sodium limit falls 10% every two years, but Clarahan said it takes manufacturers six to 10 years to formulate new products.

"I don't know that they'll be able to manufacture enough. That's something that worries me a lot."

Elwood-based Red Gold Foods is one of those manufacturers in Indiana. The company is the largest tomato-product manufacturer for school cafeterias in the U.S.

"We can't go any lower," said Jodi Batten, national sales and marketing director for Red Gold Foods. "We've already taken 70% of the sodium out of our ketchup and out of all of our tomato products. We've taken high-fructose corn syrup out. We've reduced all the added sugars."

Batten said she feels that a lot of people don't understand that Red Gold Foods and other manufacturers have entirely different slates of products they sell to schools and to restaurants or grocery stores. She also feels that they don't understand how healthy school lunches have gotten over the past several years because of the USDA's guidelines.

"If you get a Red Gold ketchup packet in a restaurant anywhere in Indiana, it's got 85 milligrams of sodium," she said. "My school ketchup packets have had 25 milligrams of sodium for 12 years."

Batten said Red Gold Foods and other manufacturers support healthy school meals, but they've already made the changes necessary to create those healthy meals.

"Many of us are as low as we can go," she said. The proposed sodium limit "is lower than what patients on a renal diet in a hospital are on."

Full cafeteria trash cans

On May 15, Clarahan and 22 food service directors from school districts across Northwest Indiana met at Hobart High School, as they do regularly, to discuss these changes. Many of the officials expressed the same concerns as Clarahan. However, one dominated the conversation.

"It's only nutritional if they eat it," Kathy Kane, director of school nutrition at Valparaiso Community Schools, said to the agreement of her cohorts. "We love kids. We love serving kids. But we want to make sure they eat it."

Kane and the others are afraid that if these regulations go into effect, students will throw away their food because it's less palatable, then simply go to the corner store after school to buy a snack.

Overall, Kane thinks the proposals are a distraction.

"My take is that this isn't the priority. My priority is universal free meals," she said. "We should be talking about expanding our reach, expanding nutritional meals to more kids."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, every public school student in the country was eligible for free school meals, thanks to $29 billion provided by the federal government. That funding expired in 2022, but some states have looked to continue it. Nine states have passed a universal school lunch program, but each of these states, unlike Indiana, is controlled by Democrats in both legislative chambers and the governor's office. Resurrecting this across the country is a bigger priority to Kane than updating nutritional standards.

"Make us all sustainable, thriving services first," she said. "Once we're in a position where we're financially sustainable, than let's do this."

Not the first time

Officials with the USDA's Midwest regional office said they were unavailable for an interview for this story.

However, USDA public affairs specialist Penny Weaver wrote in an email: "School meals are a proven tool for providing kids the access to nutrition that they need and deserve. The proposed changes reflect the latest nutrition science because we must promote good nutrition to move the needle on child health."

She also said the USDA received feedback from Northwest Indiana school food service directors during a comment period.

This wouldn't be the first time the guidelines are poised for an update. The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 set most of the guidelines in place today, but Clarahan pointed out that it took 13 years — the final sodium limit is just now kicking in — for that legislation's sodium limits to take effect.

While she acknowledged that those updates didn't spell the end of school nutrition in 2010, she believes that the new updates would be a much bigger step, and they're building on what were already strict regulations.

"I love what I do," Clarahan said. "But this makes me want to leave the field."

