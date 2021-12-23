'Making up their own rules:' With COVID-19 cases rising, Crown Point parents are concerned about about masks being optional in schools

School Board President David Warne supported the resolution, saying the "fairly consistent" number of districtwide COVID cases over the past two months and the low 2% cap gave him "peace of mind."

Cases on the rise

Executive Order 21-32, which lasts until Jan. 1 2022, states all K-12 facilities must adhere to COVID-19 control measures laid out by the Indiana Department of Health. The measures include a mandatory quarantine for all "asymptomatic individuals, unless fully vaccinated or recovered from a COVID-19 infection within the past 90 days, who are identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case." A close contact is defined as "any individual within 6 feet of an infected person ... for a total of 15 minutes or more within a 24-hour period." There is one exception to the close contact definition, for K-12 classmates where both the infected student and the exposed students are masked.

Crown Point parent Micah Pollak said the district's protocol, which does not require close contacts to quarantine, masked or not, is district leadership "making up their own rules."