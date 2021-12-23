'Making up their own rules:' With COVID-19 cases rising, Crown Point parents are concerned about about masks being optional in schools

CROWN POINT — Melissa Houlding's 5-year-old daughter contracted COVID-19 in October, infecting both Houlding and her husband. When Houlding tried to quarantine her son, a third-grader in the Crown Point school district, staff encouraged Houlding to keep him in school.
“It’s scary for those of us who know it's (COVID-19) real, who know it’s dangerous and who know our hospitals are overwhelmed,” Houlding said. "All it takes is one kid to knock out an entire classroom.”
Houlding was left even more concerned after a Nov. 22 meeting where the Crown Point Board of School Trustees voted to make masks optional starting Dec. 6. Passing with a vote of 3-1, the resolution includes a "trigger," that if the positive number of cases in any school rises above 2% of the total population, including students and staff, everyone in that building will be required to wear masks during the school day for 14 days, Crown Point Superintendent Todd Terrill said.
Under the new protocol, students who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to quarantine. However students who come into close contact with someone with COVID-19 will only be required to quarantine if they display symptoms. In keeping with a federal mandate, Crown Point continues to require masks on school buses.
School Board President David Warne supported the resolution, saying the "fairly consistent" number of districtwide COVID cases over the past two months and the low 2% cap gave him "peace of mind."
Cases on the rise
Executive Order 21-32, which lasts until Jan. 1 2022, states all K-12 facilities must adhere to COVID-19 control measures laid out by the Indiana Department of Health. The measures include a mandatory quarantine for all "asymptomatic individuals, unless fully vaccinated or recovered from a COVID-19 infection within the past 90 days, who are identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case." A close contact is defined as "any individual within 6 feet of an infected person ... for a total of 15 minutes or more within a 24-hour period." There is one exception to the close contact definition, for K-12 classmates where both the infected student and the exposed students are masked.
Crown Point parent Micah Pollak said the district's protocol, which does not require close contacts to quarantine, masked or not, is district leadership "making up their own rules."
“The law says you can do one or the other, and they [school district leadership] are choosing to do neither. ... If they are not following this law what other laws are they ignoring? Are they not meeting educational standards or keeping my child safe?" Pollak said. "I don’t have any any faith they are doing their job."
The week of Dec. 6, the Crown Point district COVID-19 dashboard reported 107 cases. As of Dec. 13, there were 68. Pollak, who is also an economist at Indiana University Northwest who analyzes COVID-19 data, has been tracking the district's case count since 2020. According to his data, during the entire 2020-21 school year there were 290 cases. Halfway through the 2021-22 year, there have been 707.
Last year, Crown Point offered a mix of in-person and online instruction. After kicking off the 2021-22 school year with a mask optional policy, Crown Point reinstated the mask mandate at the end of August after 900 students and staff were placed in quarantine. However, Houlding said the mandate was never properly enforced, with no masks required during extracurriculars and students not being corrected when wearing masks incorrectly.
“Things [Crown Point's COVID-19 protocols] have changed quite a bit unfortunately," Pollak said. "Part of the reason is, I think people want to be done with the pandemic and this is also a really divisive issue.”
The loudest voices
Throughout the fall, many school board meeting attendees have vocally opposed mask mandates in schools, views Houlding argues are not "indicative of the majority of Crown Point parents." Mask-wearing is not enforced at the meetings, meaning parents who are concerned about COVID-19 may not feel comfortable attending, Pollak said.
“The loudest voices in the room are the ones being heard by government officials," said Ed Finn, a parent who took his two youngest children out of the Crown Point schools at the start of the year. "Some people think it’s [parents who do not want masks] a majority, some people think it’s a vocal minority, I think it is somewhere in the middle.”
As of Dec. 20, Lake County had a seven-day positivity rate of 14.7%. Currently 61,093 K-12 students in Indiana have COVID-19 and only 15.4% of ICU beds are available.
A law passed last May requires local health departments looking to impose health orders that go beyond state requirements to get approval from their respective legislative bodies, which in Lake County is the county council. In September Lake County Health Officer Chandana Vavilala went before the Lake Count Council with a proposal for a school mask mandate.
Meghan Jordan, who works as clinical pharmacist and has a kindergartener in the Crown Point school district, created a petition supporting masks for children, collecting about 130 signatures from local health care professionals. Jordan delivered a copy of the petition to all seven members of the council before they voted on Vavilala's proposal, but the council rejected the mandate with a vote of 5-2.
“I'm here at work, watching people die and watching people say goodbye to grandma or grandpa ... and then to hear people say 'it's [COVID's] fine' ... it's like living in the Twilight Zone," Jordan said. "We should be quarantining exposed kids who could further community spread. Our ERs are just maxed right now. While I’m glad that children are less effected, they can bring it home.”
On Dec. 10, the Lake County Health Department posted a statement confirming that "all unmasked close contact students and staff shall complete the required quarantine period." However, without the authority to impose stricter mandates, the health department has limited powers. Pollak said he believes the new mask-optional protocol is the result of the school board realizing "there is no teeth to following the rules or not.”
Board member Brian Smith was not present during the Nov. 22 Crown Point school board meeting, but he did provide a statement supporting the new protocol.
"The recommendation sets forth safety and control measures that would reflect the specific circumstances of our community and even more so, the specific schools within our district," Smith wrote. “The recommendation further respects the individual autonomy of each student and parents to make such choices which are appropriate for their child based on their circumstances.”
For Houlding, sending her children to classrooms and hallways filled with unmasked students, staff and teachers, where some students tell her children "COVID isn't real," is "incredibly frustrating." When her daughter contracted COVID, her case was mild. However, Houlding and her husband, who were both vaccinated, were out for two weeks and Houlding is still experiencing some long-term symptoms. Protecting students from COVID also means protecting extended family members. Houlding said she is not sure why the district would choose to "risk it" right before the holidays when older relatives may be left vulnerable.
Because her grandma is visiting for the holidays, Jordan "bribed" her 5-year-old son with a new Pokémon figurine to ensure he would be diligent about mask wearing. Though the new protocol leaves masking up to individual families, when the majority of friends, classmates and even teachers are unmasked it sends kids "mixed messages," Jennifer Nagdeman said.
Nagdeman, mother to a 10th, eighth and fourth grader, pulled her youngest out of the Crown Point school district because she was exposed to a student with COVID on the first day of the semester and had to quarantine for the first two weeks of school. Her daughter now attends St. Mary Community Catholic School because the school "actually has protocols in place."
“Kids want to be kids, and you’re asking children in the elementary and middle schools to grow up and be adults with no consistent messaging,” Finn said.
With winter break ending Jan. 4, Pollak is not optimistic a new semester will bring stricter COVID protocols. He does not think the School Board will align with Gov. Holcomb's Executive Order unless they are forced to.
“We actually moved to Crown Point for the schools and it makes me second-guess our reason for moving here because their leadership is lacking,” Nagdeman said. "If there’s massive spread of a disease in the community that could have long-term impacts, why wouldn’t you want to stop that ... all I can do is keep putting masks on my kids and cross my fingers."