 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent
2022 Indiana General Assembly

Mandate for public comment at school board meetings headed to governor

  • 0
Parents are protesting the mask situation at Lake Central

Hundreds of protesters line the Wicker Avenue sidewalk Aug. 16, 2021, in front of Lake Central High School, to protest the district's face mask mandate. Legislation approved Wednesday by the General Assembly, and headed to the governor to be signed into law, requires school boards give every person in attendance at a school board meeting an opportunity to address the board.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

State lawmakers still want Indiana school board members to hear from their constituents at every school board meeting.

But the Republican-controlled General Assembly has reconsidered its initial plan to dictate to school boards exactly how public comment should be handled.

House Enrolled Act 1130 won final legislative approval Wednesday with a directive that school boards allow any person physically present at a school board meeting to address the board if the person is interested in doing so.

However, a proposed requirement that each person be guaranteed at least three minutes to speak was cut from the plan in favor of permitting school boards to adopt "reasonable rules" for public comment, including an overall time limit for all speakers.

School boards also retain the right to take "reasonable steps to maintain order in a meeting," including "removal of any person who is willfully disruptive of the meeting."

People are also reading…

State Rep. Tim O'Brien, R-Evansville, said the proposal is a needed response to some school boards cutting off public comment to avoid having to hear from parents opposed to school mask mandates, curriculum components and other controversial issues.

"Public input is vital, and Hoosiers must be able to voice their opinions on matters of importance to their communities," O'Brien said.

The school board public comment mandate will take effect July 1 if the measure signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv zoo closes in Ukraine but animals still remain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts