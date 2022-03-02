Mandate for public comment at school board meetings headed to governor

State lawmakers still want Indiana school board members to hear from their constituents at every school board meeting.

But the Republican-controlled General Assembly has reconsidered its initial plan to dictate to school boards exactly how public comment should be handled.

House Enrolled Act 1130 won final legislative approval Wednesday with a directive that school boards allow any person physically present at a school board meeting to address the board if the person is interested in doing so.

However, a proposed requirement that each person be guaranteed at least three minutes to speak was cut from the plan in favor of permitting school boards to adopt "reasonable rules" for public comment, including an overall time limit for all speakers.

School boards also retain the right to take "reasonable steps to maintain order in a meeting," including "removal of any person who is willfully disruptive of the meeting."

State Rep. Tim O'Brien, R-Evansville, said the proposal is a needed response to some school boards cutting off public comment to avoid having to hear from parents opposed to school mask mandates, curriculum components and other controversial issues.

"Public input is vital, and Hoosiers must be able to voice their opinions on matters of importance to their communities," O'Brien said.

The school board public comment mandate will take effect July 1 if the measure signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.