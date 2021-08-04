Mask requirement back for Purdue University Northwest campuses

HAMMOND — Once again, everyone will be required to wear face masks in all indoor spaces on Purdue University Northwest campuses.

The reinstated mask mandate went into effect Tuesday and applies to all students, employees and visitors regardless of vaccination status, according to the university website.

The updated masking policy comes after a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people to wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. Lake and LaPorte counties have been identified by the CDC as areas of substantial transmission.

“Support for this CDC recommendation is an important step to prevent illness and save lives,” the PNW website says.

The full face covering protocol says masks need to be worn in buildings, hallways, classrooms, laboratories, bathrooms and common areas.