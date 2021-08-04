Mask requirement back for Purdue University Northwest campuses

HAMMOND — Once again, everyone will be required to wear face masks in all indoor spaces on Purdue University Northwest campuses.
The reinstated mask mandate went into effect Tuesday and applies to all students, employees and visitors regardless of vaccination status, according to the university website.
The updated masking policy comes after a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people to wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. Lake and LaPorte counties have been identified by the CDC as areas of substantial transmission.
“Support for this CDC recommendation is an important step to prevent illness and save lives,” the PNW website says.
The full face covering protocol says masks need to be worn in buildings, hallways, classrooms, laboratories, bathrooms and common areas.
Staff members can take them off in their own offices, but must wear them when leaving their office or in the hallway. They must also be worn when visiting another office.
Masks aren’t required outside, but people need to social distance and wear one if they are at an outdoor event with other people.
The mask requirement is in effect until further notice, but PNW is still planning for a robust fall semester, said Kris Falzone, associate vice chancellor for marketing and communications.
Welcome Rallies are planned for Aug. 24 on the Westville campus and Aug. 26 for the Hammond campus to get back to “normal” and in-person experience, Falzone said. Students will be able to learn about organizations and resources across the university and get free food and “swag.”
If someone has a concern or question related to COVID-19 protocols, they can fill out the feedback survey on the PNW website. The survey can also be used to report an exposure or possible exposure to COVID-19.