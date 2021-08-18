Masks again required in Lake County government buildings. Schools next?

Dr. Chandana Vavilala, the Lake County health officer, has prepared a public health order that would obligate all individuals at Lake County public, private, and charter schools serving kindergarten through 12th grade wear a face mask inside school buildings through at least Sept. 30.

The proposed school mask mandate would not apply while students are eating breakfast or lunch, or while engaged in sports or play outdoors.

However, unlike last year when Vavilala could unilaterally enact the policy, a new law approved in April by the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly requires the Lake County Council endorse any Vavilala health order that is more stringent than state requirements, as this one is.

Vavilala said she's aware of the controversy surrounding school mask requirements and the heated public discussion and protests at school board meetings in Lake County where face masks have been on the agenda.

But she insisted her proposal is based on science and the need to protect children from harm, and she's leaving the politics of the issue to the politicians.

"I did what I believe is good for the public," Vavilala said. "I did my part. It's in their hands."