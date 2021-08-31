Masks now required in Crown Point schools

Per the guidelines from the Health Commissioner, close contacts who are vaccinated and don't show symptoms won't have to quarantine. Unvaccinated close contacts without symptoms can return after eight days with a negative test result or on day 11 without a test, the letter said.

"Some of you will welcome this change, while others will not," the letter said. "The board and administration continue to receive and listen to feedback from all sides of this conversation. I ask that our community continues to work together to keep our students in the classroom."

The district listed other COVID-19 mitigation strategies it is asking of families, students and staff including daily screening of symptoms. Anyone who is sick must stay home.

However, the school corporation will not require proof of vaccination for any student or staff member, the website says.

Hand sanitizer will be available in all classrooms and common areas, the website says, as good hygiene is important.

Visitors and volunteers are welcome in the buildings, but must schedule their visit in advance. Field trips may return to normal, it says.