Masks now required in Crown Point schools

CROWN POINT — After nearly 900 students and staff were placed in quarantine since the start of the school year, Crown Point Community School Corp. will require masks during the school day.
An update to the previous optional masking policy was announced on the district website Tuesday afternoon. Masks are now required at all K-12 buildings during the school day and on buses, but will remain optional after the regular student day.
The new policy goes into effect Wednesday.
A letter to Crown Point families and staff said Indiana's Health Commissioner established requirements schools must follow when students test positive or are close contacts. The current policy for schools states that in mask-optional environments, close contacts include anyone within 6 feet of someone who tests positive, but with a mask requirement that number drops to 3 feet.
"In order to use the three-foot measurement, reduce close contact numbers, and keep more students in school, CPCSC will require masks during the school day," the letter said.
Requiring masks also means the school corporation can follow different quarantine guidelines that could help bring kids back to school sooner. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must complete their quarantine and not return to school until they are symptom-free.
Per the guidelines from the Health Commissioner, close contacts who are vaccinated and don't show symptoms won't have to quarantine. Unvaccinated close contacts without symptoms can return after eight days with a negative test result or on day 11 without a test, the letter said.
"Some of you will welcome this change, while others will not," the letter said. "The board and administration continue to receive and listen to feedback from all sides of this conversation. I ask that our community continues to work together to keep our students in the classroom."
The district listed other COVID-19 mitigation strategies it is asking of families, students and staff including daily screening of symptoms. Anyone who is sick must stay home.
However, the school corporation will not require proof of vaccination for any student or staff member, the website says.
Hand sanitizer will be available in all classrooms and common areas, the website says, as good hygiene is important.
Visitors and volunteers are welcome in the buildings, but must schedule their visit in advance. Field trips may return to normal, it says.
The district website says it will continue to monitor multiple data points and recommendations by local and state health organizations. Adjustments will be made as needed throughout the school year.