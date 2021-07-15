Masks to be optional for Valpo students this year; board approves return-to-learn plan

VALPARAISO — Two months after parents and community members spoke out against mandated masks at Valparaiso Community Schools, the district approved a final plan for optional masks in the upcoming school year.

At a meeting Thursday night, the school board unanimously approved the plan outlining the district's policy that includes optional masking, social distancing and a quarantine policy dependent on vaccination status. Audience members did raise comments and even some concerns, but board members and Superintendent Jim McCall reiterated that the district is following guidance from health officials.

Back in May, the district approved its plan for students to return to the classroom full time without e-learning days. Students who wish to continue virtual learning will have the option through Edmentum.

Board member Jennifer Bognar said she thinks back to a year ago in July when they just didn't know what to do and there was limited guidance being given to districts. They have spent the past year learning what works and what doesn't allowing for a much different presentation of a back to school plan for this year.

"I feel confident about (this year's plan) because we have seen success in the last year," she said.