Masks to be optional for Valpo students this year; board approves return-to-learn plan

VALPARAISO — Two months after parents and community members spoke out against mandated masks at Valparaiso Community Schools, the district approved a final plan for optional masks in the upcoming school year.
At a meeting Thursday night, the school board unanimously approved the plan outlining the district's policy that includes optional masking, social distancing and a quarantine policy dependent on vaccination status. Audience members did raise comments and even some concerns, but board members and Superintendent Jim McCall reiterated that the district is following guidance from health officials.
Back in May, the district approved its plan for students to return to the classroom full time without e-learning days. Students who wish to continue virtual learning will have the option through Edmentum.
Board member Jennifer Bognar said she thinks back to a year ago in July when they just didn't know what to do and there was limited guidance being given to districts. They have spent the past year learning what works and what doesn't allowing for a much different presentation of a back to school plan for this year.
"I feel confident about (this year's plan) because we have seen success in the last year," she said.
Even though there were many unknowns, Bognar said the scores the district saw on the Indiana Learning Evaluation and Readiness Network (ILEARN) assessment validate the plan they had last year. People should be proud of that plan and the one in place for this year, she said.
The district's return to learn plan is broken into four phases depending on the amount of COVID-19 cases, although many of the policies and procedures outlined are similar among the phases.
Blue status, which is how the district will operate when there are no known cases, includes in-person learning five days a week, optional masks for students and staff and reduced capacity for lunch tables.
Those parameters will still be followed during yellow (known cases), orange (moderate to substantial cases) and red (substantial cases) statuses. Although the parameters for each status level largely look the same, McCall explained at the meeting that this is accurate and done to provide added clarity.
No matter the status level, the district will prioritize hand hygiene and ask students and staff to report any symptoms or test results to the nurse.
People who are vaccinated will not be required to quarantine. Neither will people who have had a positive COVID-19 test in the past 90 days, unless they are symptomatic.
For everyone else, there could be a seven-, 10- or 14-day quarantine for a close contact, based on guidance from the Indiana Department of Health.
Limited field trips are permitted during all status levels and extracurriculars will take place with optional masks and encouraged social distancing. Spectators will be limited, if directed by local or state health officials.
The main difference in protocol between status levels comes with visitors and volunteers. At all times, visitors will be expected to follow safety protocols, but they may be limited if the district reaches the orange or red statuses.
The current status level for the district is posted on the front of the district's website. As of Thursday night, it said VCS is in blue status.
First day of school for VCS is Aug. 11