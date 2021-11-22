 Skip to main content
Masks to be optional in Crown Point schools
breaking top story
Crown Point School Corp.

Masks to be optional in Crown Point schools

Crown Point High School — Stock

Students are shown being welcomed to Bulldog Rush at Crown Point High School in 2019.

 Provided

CROWN POINT — Masks will soon be optional for students in the Crown Point School Corporation.

The Board School Trustees members met on Monday and voted to make masks optional in all Crown Point School Corporation buildings starting on Dec. 6, according to the official school site. 

COVID-related documents on the website were still being updated Monday night and more information will be sent to families Tuesday afternoon, the notice on the website states

Crown Point Community School Corp. announced a mask requirement on Aug. 31, after almost 900 students and staff were placed in quarantine since the start of the 2021 school year.  

The requirement announced at the end of August required masks at all K-12 buildings during the school day and on buses. During this time, masks remained optional after the regular student day. 

A letter to Crown Point families and staff said Indiana's health commissioner established requirements schools must follow when students test positive or are close contacts. The policy at the time for schools states that in mask-optional environments, close contacts include anyone within 6 feet of someone who tests positive, but with a mask requirement that number drops to 3 feet.

According to the police, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must complete their quarantine and not return to school until they are symptom-free.

Other COVID-19 mitigation strategies listed were asking of families, students and staff to conduct daily screening of symptoms and to keep sick students at home. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

