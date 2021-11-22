Masks to be optional in Crown Point schools

CROWN POINT — Masks will soon be optional for students in the Crown Point School Corporation.

The Board School Trustees members met on Monday and voted to make masks optional in all Crown Point School Corporation buildings starting on Dec. 6, according to the official school site.

COVID-related documents on the website were still being updated Monday night and more information will be sent to families Tuesday afternoon, the notice on the website states.

Crown Point Community School Corp. announced a mask requirement on Aug. 31, after almost 900 students and staff were placed in quarantine since the start of the 2021 school year.

The requirement announced at the end of August required masks at all K-12 buildings during the school day and on buses. During this time, masks remained optional after the regular student day.