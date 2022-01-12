MC School Board revises COVID policy

“We have seen and heard and read all the research on the dangers of students not being able to receive in-person instruction,” he said. “It’s very clear that our parents want our students in-person.” Just over 200 students are still using virtual instruction.

Some classrooms have had to go virtual, but the district and individual schools haven’t had to shut down this academic year because of COVID-19.

With the new omicron variant, COVID-19 numbers have spiked nationally and in Indiana. The state set a new record this week for hospitalizations due to COVID. “Nevertheless, we have still been able to keep operations going at all of our buildings,” McCollum said. That wasn’t the case two years ago.

Before the new guidance from the CDC and the state, longer quarantines were required. “This year and last year, our students lost a lot of instruction for having to go home,” McCollum said. That affects parents who need support for students who have to stay home.

Nurses recommended using at-home tests as a guide for whether a student is positive or negative. Some health care providers are handing them out now; they’re basically the same as rapid tests used at health care facilities, he said.