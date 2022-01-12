MC School Board revises COVID policy

MICHIGAN CITY — New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Indiana State Department of Health prompted changes in the COVID-19 policy for Michigan City Area Schools.
Under the revised policy, if a student exposed to COVID-19 is asymptomatic, the student may remain in school because masks are required. The student should be tested on the fifth day if possible.
If the test is negative, the student should return when symptoms have cleared up.
If a student tests positive, the student should stay at home for five days. The student may return on the sixth day if symptomatic or if the symptoms are resolving. If unable to mask properly, the student must remain isolated at home for 10 days.
A student with symptoms should stay home.
Associate Superintendent Wendell McCollum outlined the policy for the School Board at a special meeting Tuesday night. The board unanimously approved the plan.
In July, McCollum noted, there was a lot of debate about whether masks should be optional. The mask mandate means students are more likely to stay in school. “Our students were receiving in-person instruction that all our parents and students wanted them to receive,” he said.
“We have seen and heard and read all the research on the dangers of students not being able to receive in-person instruction,” he said. “It’s very clear that our parents want our students in-person.” Just over 200 students are still using virtual instruction.
Some classrooms have had to go virtual, but the district and individual schools haven’t had to shut down this academic year because of COVID-19.
With the new omicron variant, COVID-19 numbers have spiked nationally and in Indiana. The state set a new record this week for hospitalizations due to COVID. “Nevertheless, we have still been able to keep operations going at all of our buildings,” McCollum said. That wasn’t the case two years ago.
Before the new guidance from the CDC and the state, longer quarantines were required. “This year and last year, our students lost a lot of instruction for having to go home,” McCollum said. That affects parents who need support for students who have to stay home.
Nurses recommended using at-home tests as a guide for whether a student is positive or negative. Some health care providers are handing them out now; they’re basically the same as rapid tests used at health care facilities, he said.
“We still expect and want our parents to screen for all the symptoms,” McCollum said. Parents are expected to communicate with school staff if symptoms develop.
He encourages the community and families to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine. Doses will be available 3:15 to 6:15 p.m. Jan. 20 at Joy Elementary School.
If a student isn’t vaccinated, they have to stay out of school longer.
In other business, the board elected Marty Corley president and Jenilee Haynes-Peterson vice president.
