The wall is meant to honor former school employees who have made outstanding contributions to the district and its students. Employees from across the district are eligible, including teachers, administrators, custodians and food service personnel. Created in 1976, the district bestows this honor every year.

To qualify for nomination, candidates must have 15 years of tenure with the district and be retired or separated from the district for at least five years, the district said. However, the district will consider special circumstances for those not meeting the 15-year requirement due to hardship or death. Employees may be honored posthumously.