McCullough Academy in Gary takes part in National Backpack program

GARY — On Friday, 100 students at Frankie Woods McCullough Academy left classes for the weekend with a backpack filled with nutritious food.

The backpacks are aimed at combating food insecurity in the Black community of Northwest Indiana and the negative health risks associated with that food insecurity. Students will receive them each Friday for the remainder of the school year.

The backpacks come courtesy of the National Backpack Program, which was brought to Gary by the Northern Indiana Chapter of The Links and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, according to an announcement by The Links. It is funded by a $23,000 grant from Purdue University Northwest and The Links' Black K.A.R.E. — Kidney Awareness Resources and Education — program, which seeks to address public health issues in the Black community, particularly those related to chronic kidney disease.

"Our program teaches children the importance of good nutrition and its role of preventing chronic kidney disease, diabetes and heart disease," said LaVada Taylor, president of the Northern Indiana Chapter of The Links.

According to a 2012 study of more than 65,000 adults published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, those who were food insecure had a 32% greater chance of being obese compared with those who were food secure. Additionally, Feeding America, a nationwide nonprofit aimed at addressing hunger and food insecurity, reports that food insecurity increases a person's risk of Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

Students received these backpacks in front of the community partners that organized the program.

"It’s a blessing to see the community coming out to help our kids," McCullough Academy Principal Sharmayne McKinley said. "It has a lasting impact for our students to actually see the faces of the community members responsible for the program."

