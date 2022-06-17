Merrillville administrator to retire with legacy of increasing diversity, inclusion

MERRILLVILLE — After more than two decades of service to the Merrillville Community School Corp., the executive director of student support services is retiring.

Danny Lackey has decided it's time to move on.

“Everything has its season, and after 24 years, this one has come to a close,” Lackey said. His last day will be June 30, and he is excited to see what comes next.

In 2008, Lackey became the school corporation’s first coordinator of diversity. He collaborated with administrators and teachers to implement diversity training and corporation-wide cultural competency training.

His position was elevated to the level of director in 2014, and he then took over corporation-wide supervision of school nurses, social workers and, most recently, the family and community engagement specialists.

One of Lackey’s biggest successes has been in encouraging diversity and inclusion in the district. He said he enjoyed working with the Socially Together and Naturally Diverse (STAND) program. He loved working with the students and being a safety net for those who needed it.

"STAND helps build an atmosphere of togetherness throughout Merrillville schools, where differences are not only tolerated, they are accepted," said Alison Skertic, a teacher at Merrillville High School who worked as a STAND co-sponsor with Lackey for several years.

The group’s impact went far. The high school hosted Judy Shepard to speak with MHS students about the hate crime that led to the death of Matthew Shepard, an openly gay student at University of Wyoming.

“The STAND kids wanted her there,” Lackey said in a news release from the school corporation. “It was highly controversial. You can’t force teachers to bring their kids down.”

He also said he provided community for foster students and families, as well as kids in difficult situations such as homelessness. In Merrillville, a majority of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals. According to Indiana Department of Education data, approximately 70% of students qualify. Several of the students Lackey worked with were in difficult home situations.

Terrell Taylor, construction and building trades teacher at Merrillville High School, has known Lackey for over 15 years and said he is an incredibly passionate person. He met Lackey through STAND, where he later nominated his son for the Power of Children award, a program that recognized students who were making a difference.

“I told him he can’t do this to me,” Taylor said, regarding Lackey leaving. He said he is not sure that he has ever met someone who lives and breathes for the students as much as Lackey.

Taylor also emphasized Lackey’s commitment to diversity and how he taught students and teachers the importance of inclusion.

“He is an incredible person, and he will be missed,” Taylor said.

Sandra Duncan, owner of The Adventure Club, a program that tries to extend students’ connections to schools and neighborhoods, said the club would not be involved with Merrillville schools if not for Lackey.

She said Lackey also nominated The Adventure Club for a diversity and inclusion award in 2020, which it won.

“He can’t retire, I don’t want him to,” Duncan said. “He is a wonderful, wonderful human, and I am going to miss him.”

