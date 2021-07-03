 Skip to main content
Merrillville Community School Corp. names new CFO
Meghan Damron was named chief financial officer for Merrillville Community School Corp.

MERRILLVILLE — A new chief financial officer is starting at Merrillville Community School Corp.

The Board of School Trustees approved Meghan Damron to replace Hilda Damianick, who retired at the end of June after more than 14 years of service, according to a news release from the district. As CFO, Damron will oversee the district's financial operations including capital plans, budgets, annual financial plans and more.

Prior to becoming CFO, Damron worked at Griffith Public Schools as the director of business services and human resources and corporation treasurer. 

"I am very thankful for my experiences with Griffith, as it has led me to this opportunity," Damron said in the release. "I am looking forward to being a part of the Merrillville Pirate Family."

Some of Damron's other responsibilities at Merrillville will include purchasing and bidding, employee benefits, board relations, facility usage, grants, workers compensation and legislative issues, the release said. She will also supervise the operations of the following departments: accounting, accounts payable, payroll, purchasing, transportation, food services and building and grounds.

Damron is certified in human resources and as a chief business officer by the Indiana Association of School Business Officials, the release said. She has a Master of Business Administration from DeVry University’s Keller Graduate School of Management and a bachelor's in business management from Southwest Missouri State University.

