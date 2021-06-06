Merrillville High class of 2021 resilient in the face of life's 'ultimate curveball'

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville High School class of 2021 was given one final homework assignment at the graduation ceremony Sunday.

Math teacher Heather Oestreich, who was chosen as the featured speaker by the graduating class, asked the graduates to reflect on their time at MHS and listen to a song by Carrie Underwood. She asked them to listen for one particular line about the mountains life can present.

"There’s always going to be a mountain and it’s always going to shape you, just like it does the landscape," she told the graduates.

During two ceremonies on Sunday, family and friends gathered in the school gym to watch the class of 2021 walk across the stage to receive their diplomas during the 95th annual graduation ceremony. Half of the class participated in a ceremony in the afternoon and the other half in the evening.

While holding back tears, Oestreich said she will miss this class and sent them off with a few pieces of advice. In future job interviews or meetings when people ask them where they see themselves in 10 years, Oestreich asked them to think of this moment, to think about achieving this goal that has been 13 years in the making.