Merrillville High School to run its own certified nursing assistant program; dual credit offered

"The students will be together all year in a hands-on, immersive experience," Phelps said. "They will finish the year in a local long-term care facility working towards their CNA license."

Students who complete the CNA program and become certified can take care of patients in different healthcare settings such as hospitals, long-term residential facilities, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, adult day cares and more, the release said.

Enrollment for this year's program is thought to have grown for multiple reasons, including moving it to the high school and the opportunity to earn college credit for the courses.

In the release, MHS Assistant Principal for Career and Technical Education Mike Knocke said students earn certification at MHS in addition to college credit. Many students use the training as a base for furthering their health care education in college. Each of the three CNA classes offered will align with Ivy Tech's dual credit program.

During the first two trimesters, students will take the Principles of Healthcare and Medical Terminology courses. They will wrap up the third trimester interning at a long-term care facility.

"This makes the CNA program (pathway) unique in that students can become a concentrator in one year," Knocke said.