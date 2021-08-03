Merrillville High School to run its own certified nursing assistant program; dual credit offered

MERRILLVILLE — This year, Merrillville High School will run its own certified nursing assistant program. It's a milestone for the school's Career and Technical Education Program and makes the program more accessible to students.
"We are excited to offer this program to more students, with the help of two excellent instructors, and serve the growing need for health care workers in our community," said Bob Phelps, director of technology and CTE.
For the past five years, MHS has partnered with organizations to provide qualified instructors and curriculum, such as Victory Training in Hobart and the University of St. Francis and the former St. Anthony Medical Center in Crown Point, the Merrillville Community School Corp. said in a news release.
Moving the program to the high school not only reduces fees for CNA students, since they will no longer have to pay the additional costs for instruction at a different school, but it also reduces transportation challenges that come with the students going offsite during the school day.
At MHS, there will be a classroom and lab for the CNA program. Two registered nurses — Brandi Lawrence-Knocke and Angelique Todd, who each bring more than 10 years of experience working in various healthcare settings — were hired as educators to accommodate the growing number of students in this year's program.
"The students will be together all year in a hands-on, immersive experience," Phelps said. "They will finish the year in a local long-term care facility working towards their CNA license."
Students who complete the CNA program and become certified can take care of patients in different healthcare settings such as hospitals, long-term residential facilities, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, adult day cares and more, the release said.
Enrollment for this year's program is thought to have grown for multiple reasons, including moving it to the high school and the opportunity to earn college credit for the courses.
In the release, MHS Assistant Principal for Career and Technical Education Mike Knocke said students earn certification at MHS in addition to college credit. Many students use the training as a base for furthering their health care education in college. Each of the three CNA classes offered will align with Ivy Tech's dual credit program.
During the first two trimesters, students will take the Principles of Healthcare and Medical Terminology courses. They will wrap up the third trimester interning at a long-term care facility.
"This makes the CNA program (pathway) unique in that students can become a concentrator in one year," Knocke said.
Concentrator, he said in the release, is a CTE term indicating that students have taken a certain number of classes to fulfill a graduation requirement. This year, the state requires students to pass a set of three classes to be a concentrator.