Merrillville schools feel effect of national school food supply chain issue

MERRILLVILLE — We’re out of pears this week. How about pineapple instead?
This is just an example of the response Angelica Claiborne, director of food service for Merrillville Community School Corp., gets from her vendor after she orders food for students across the district to eat for lunch.
Like school districts across the nation, Merrillville schools are editing their menus daily due to school food supply chain issues. Claiborne said it’s been difficult not only to get food, but also forks, straws, cups and other necessary items.
Claiborne said her vendor was chosen through a bidding process with the co-op Merrillville and other Indiana districts are part of. But since every district under the National School Lunch program is vying for the same items, she said it doesn’t matter who the vendor is.
The issues can be traced all the way back to manufacturers, according to information Claiborne got from her vendor. Staffing issues have made it hard to even make enough products, she was told.
Late last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $3 billion investment to help America’s agriculture producers facing challenges such as drought, market disruptions and school food supply chain issues. Schools could see up to $1.5 billion used to help overcome food shortages.
“Throughout the pandemic, school food professionals have met extraordinary challenges to ensure every child can get the food they need to learn, grow and thrive,” the announcement said. “But circumstances in local communities remain unpredictable, and supply chains for food and labor have been stressed and at times disrupted.”
Claiborne knows about the money from the USDA, but she said how that money will get to districts is still in the state's hands. More funding would help, she said, because food service has had to pay more for the substitutions.
And she echoed the fact that this is a nationwide issue. She said schools across the country are “all in the same boat.” But they are doing the best they can.
Merrillville parents received a letter back in August explaining that the district was doing its best to follow all the guidelines, but supply chain issues are making it near impossible to stick to the exact menu.
"Please know that we will always provide wholesome meals each and every day," the letter said. "We are also doing our best to continue to provide meals to those students who have special dietary needs."
Communicating daily menu changes to parents isn’t feasible, but Claiborne said teachers are sent an updated menu every morning. Sometimes it’s the main entrée that gets substituted, other times it’s breadsticks or fruit or other sides.
When it comes to food, there have at least been substitutions available, but Claiborne had to buy forks in bulk from a local company to make sure they have enough. She said she “saw the writing on the wall” a couple weeks ago and reached out to place an order.
As a director and a mom, Claiborne said it’s important to have ample food supply at school to make sure the students can focus on school work and learning. Even as an adult, she said it can be difficult to concentrate on work with a growling stomach, so school meals are there to ensure students can do their best.
Supply chain issues have existed for the whole school year that started mid-August, but even more so in September, Claiborne said, when they had to make “a lot” of substitutions. It can be frustrating for her staff, but she said they are taking everything in stride.
“They do an awesome job,” she said. “We stay in constant communication with each other to make sure we are feeding our kids.”