Merrillville schools feel effect of national school food supply chain issue

“Throughout the pandemic, school food professionals have met extraordinary challenges to ensure every child can get the food they need to learn, grow and thrive,” the announcement said. “But circumstances in local communities remain unpredictable, and supply chains for food and labor have been stressed and at times disrupted.”

Claiborne knows about the money from the USDA, but she said how that money will get to districts is still in the state's hands. More funding would help, she said, because food service has had to pay more for the substitutions.

And she echoed the fact that this is a nationwide issue. She said schools across the country are “all in the same boat.” But they are doing the best they can.

Merrillville parents received a letter back in August explaining that the district was doing its best to follow all the guidelines, but supply chain issues are making it near impossible to stick to the exact menu.

"Please know that we will always provide wholesome meals each and every day," the letter said. "We are also doing our best to continue to provide meals to those students who have special dietary needs."