Merrillville schools offer summer meal program

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Community School Corp. will offer free breakfasts and lunches to all children ages 18 and under this summer.

The program begins June 8 and will last through Aug. 10 except for June 20 and July 4.

Meals will be offered on weekdays only, and children must be present and eat their meals on site. Only one breakfast and one lunch are permitted per child per day.

Merrillville students attending summer school will receive their meals at school.

The following sites will distribute breakfasts from 9 to 10 a.m. and lunches from noon to 1 p.m.: Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Pl., Door I; Pierce Middle School, 199 E. 70th St., west of Door 3; Fieler Elementary School, 407 W. 61st Ave., Door C; Salk Elementary School, 3001 W. 77th Ave., Door B; Miller Elementary School, 5901 Waite St., Door A; Stefek Park, 7053 Harrison St.; and Collins Park, 9500 Merrillville Rd.

Mobile bus stops will offer lunch only. Stops include: from 11 to 11:20 a.m, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 5375 Harrison St.; from 11:40 to 11:50 a.m., 73rd & Bigger; from noon to 12:20 p.m., Rethink Church, 2920 W. 73rd Pl.

For more information, visit the Merrillville Community School Corp. website at mvsc.k12.in.us or call the central office at 219-650-5300.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week Uploaded-images Cobe Cup Car Cruise Cars head North on State Road 55 toward Crown Point during the Cobe Cup Car Cruise on Saturday morning celebrating the 112th anniversary of th… Uploaded-images Cobe Cup Car Cruise Larry and Cheryl Morrone, of Crown Point, look over a 1931 Ford before the start of the Cobe Cup Car Cruise at the Lake County Fairgrounds on … Uploaded-images Cobe Cup Car Cruise Paul Myers, of East Chicago, closes the hood on his 1929 Ford Model A before the start of the Cobe Cup Car Cruise on Saturday morning at the L… Uploaded-images Cobe Cup Car Cruise A worn American flag blows in the breeze on the antenna of a 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 before the start of the Cobe Cup Car Cruise. Final graduation in historic LaCrosse High School Veteran radio sportscaster Harold Welter addresses the graduating class of Lacrosse High School on Friday. Final graduation in historic LaCrosse High School Kyle Gorski, an honors graduate of LaCrosse High School, stands with his diploma during commencement Friday. Uploaded-images 4A baseball sectional semifinal: Lake Central vs. Munster Lake Central's Owen Williams, center, reacts after hitting a triple and scoring when the throw to third went astray against Munster on Saturda… Uploaded-images 4A baseball sectional semifinal: Lake Central vs. Munster Munster's Kevin Hall reacts after a single on Saturday during a 4A sectional semifinal at Highland High School. Uploaded-images 4A baseball sectional semifinal: Lake Central vs. Munster Lake Central's Garrett Weber, right, reacts with teammate Joey Carra after a home run against Munster on Saturday during a 4A sectional semifi… Uploaded-images 4A baseball sectional semifinal: Lake Central vs. Munster Munster's dugout reacts after a home run by Jake Thometz on Saturday during a 4A sectional semifinal at Highland High School. Uploaded-images 4A baseball sectional semifinal: Lake Central vs. Munster Lake Central's Owen Williams, left, reacts with teammate Griffin Tobias after Williams tripled and scored on a throwing error against Munster … Uploaded-images Gary police memorial service K-9 officers join the Gary Police Department Fallen Officers Memorial Friday. Uploaded-images Gary police memorial service Gary police department officers were joined by officers from other departments at the Gary Police Department Fallen Officers Memorial Friday. Uploaded-images Gary police memorial service David Rorex, son of fallen Gary police officer Dorian Rorex, holds his one-year-old son Kylo as he taps the memorial wreath at the Gary Police… Uploaded-images 052822-spt-sbh-lc_1 Lake Central players celebrate their win after Mackenzie Calinski (14) scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 12-2 over Hammond M… Uploaded-images 052822-spt-sbh-lc_3 Lake Central players raise the sectional championship trophy after beating Hammond Morton 12-2 in six inning in the championship game of 4A Se… Uploaded-images 052822-spt-sbh-lc_11 Hammond Morton’s Ariana Figueroa (28) reacts after she and Analise Campos (14) both scored in the fourth inning during the 4A sectional champi… Neighborhood park seen as 'catalyst' for future growth Kaiden Ballard, 5, uses the slide on the playground Thursday at Windrich Park at Jacobs Square in Hammond. Uploaded-images Lake Central High School commencement Gabriel Bellar waves to family at the Lake Central High School commencement. Uploaded-images Lake Central High School commencement Kaitlyn O'Drobinak wipes a tear away as she watches a Class of 2022 tribute video at the Lake Central High School commencement. Uploaded-images Lake Central High School commencement Elizabeth Solis and Kyle Kennedy watch a Class of 2022 tribute video at the Lake Central High School commencement. Uploaded-images Lake Central High School commencement Lake Central junior Lexi Crenshaw takes a selfie with graduating seniors. Uploaded-images OE breaks ground on respite facility Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch lets Opportunity Enterprises client David Barnes, along with client Ethan Ruiz, enjoy the spotlight during Wednesday's… Uploaded-images 052722-spt-btf-val_2 Boone Grove’s Jarrod Benkovich competes in the high jump during the Boys Track Regional at Valparaiso High School Thursday evening. Uploaded-images 052722-spt-btf-val_7 Lake Central’s Ryan Mauder takes the hand-off from Josh Berry for the final lap of the 4x400-meter relay final during the Boys Track Regional … Whiting News alert top story urgent Family refuses to give up hope in quest for justice 18 years after double homicide It's been 18 years since Jason Janek, 24, and his friend Kevin Abul-Husn, 27, were shot to death in Whiting. Janek family members say they still hope to someday see justice. Uploaded-images Family memorializes Jason Janek Jason Janek's mother, Camellia Janek, and his goddaughter, Cassidy Janek-Mansfield, reflect by a tree that was planted in his memory at Whitin… Uploaded-images Family memorializes Jason Janek Jason Janek's name adorns a tree planted in his memory at Whiting Lakefront Park. Uploaded-images 052522-spt-gtf-por_3 Kankakee Valley’s Emily Nannenga competes in the high jump Tuesday at the Portage Girls Track Regional at Portage High School. Uploaded-images 052522-spt-gtf-por_1 Merrillville’s Taylor Jackson clears the next to last hurdle during the 100 Meter Hurdles during the Portage Girls Track Regional at Portage H… Uploaded-images 052522-spt-gtf-por_6 Valparaiso’s Ayla Rice competes in the shot put during the Portage Girls Track Regional at Portage High School Tuesday evening. Uploaded-images Sonic Drive-In has its long-awaited opening Monday Jessica Townsend delivers food to a customer at the new Sonic Drive-In on it's first day open. Uploaded-images Sonic opening makes big boom in Crown Point Cars are lined up on Superior Drive as customers try out the Sonic Drive-In. One customer said he was in line for an hour to order a footlong … Dedication ceremony for Our Lady of Guadalupe Plaza at the Shrine of Christ’s Passion Bishop Robert J. McClory blesses images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego on Sunday during the dedication of the Our Lady of Guadalu… Dedication ceremony for Our Lady of Guadalupe Plaza at the Shrine of Christ’s Passion Bishop Robert J. McClory of the Catholic Diocese of Gary meets with Eve Figueroa, of Chicago, Sunday following the dedication of the Our Lady … Dedication ceremony for Our Lady of Guadalupe Plaza at the Shrine of Christ’s Passion Members of the Xel-Ha Escuela de Danza process as Aztec dancers Sunday for the dedication of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Plaza.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.