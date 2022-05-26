MGT Consulting to govern Gary schools for next two years

GARY — The Distressed Unit Appeals Board voted Thursday to engage MGT Consulting to govern Gary Community School Corp. for the next two years, with plans to negotiate the exact terms of the contract and bring it to the board at a later meeting.

MGT Consulting and DUAB held a meeting last week to engage the community about plans for the next two years and gain insight into what they hoped to see. At the meeting, several in the audience expressed their desire to return to local control.

DUAB Chairman Justin McAdam has said the next contract is the beginning of the end, and he is hopeful the legislature will allow them to transition back to local control.

“There are going to be speed bumps and potholes along the way, but in the overarching thrust of this engagement, I think there has been an incredible amount of improvement,” McAdam said.

State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, said at the meeting that it feels uncertain what is going to happen given the lack of legislative action at this time. He was worried the school corporation would find itself in the exact same position next year.

McAdam said it is likely DUAB will reevaluate any contract after next year’s legislative session.

The motion to continue working with MGT passed 5-0.

In addition, MGT Consulting gave a presentation on academics within the Gary schools and its plans to improve them.

According to corporation manager Paige McNulty, i-Ready scores have improved 5% at every grade level from the winter to the spring. She said she would have more detailed results for the next meeting.

The presentation expressed several goals, including increased equity, joy and rigor and collaboration. There were several actions planned, including engagement with parents, focusing on early literacy, partnering with Indiana University Northwest and more.

MGT and GCSC hoped to design and deliver an academic action plan for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, translate the plan into implementation, implement a dashboard of leading indicators and launch a monthly report and develop a quality school framework.

Accountability will be measured through state assessments, high school graduation rates, Gary Area Career Center credentials and CORE 40 diplomas.

In addition, DUAB also approved a contract with Illinois Central for buses. Some in attendance expressed their concern about this year’s performance by Illinois Central in busing their children, as it often faced issues getting all its bus routes to be consistently active.

However, Illinois Central was the only bidder. McNulty said they are able to exit the contract if Illinois Central does not perform well.

