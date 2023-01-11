 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michigan City Area School Board elects Marty Corley board president

Screenshot Michigan City Area Schools.png

The Michigan City Area School Board meets Jan. 10.

 Screenshot

MICHIGAN CITY — After swearing in Jenilee Peterson and Michael Gresham, who won seats on the board in November's elections, the Michigan City Area School Board elected Marty Corley as board president during its meeting Tuesday night.

The board also unanimously elected Thomas Dombkowski vice president of the board and Peterson secretary of the board.

There was no discussion among the board prior to the votes. As president, Corley will preside over meetings, and in his absence, Dombkowski, as vice president, will fill in.

