Michigan City Area School Board elects Marty Corley board president

MICHIGAN CITY — After swearing in Jenilee Peterson and Michael Gresham, who won seats on the board in November's elections, the Michigan City Area School Board elected Marty Corley as board president during its meeting Tuesday night.
The board also unanimously elected Thomas Dombkowski vice president of the board and Peterson secretary of the board.
There was no discussion among the board prior to the votes. As president, Corley will preside over meetings, and in his absence, Dombkowski, as vice president, will fill in.
PHOTOS: Great Lakes Grand Prix makes waves in Michigan City
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Large speedboats sit on trailers Sunday following the Great Lakes Grand Prix at Washington Park in Michigan City.
Doug Ross, The Times
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Spectators on shore watch powerboat races during the Great Lakes Grand Prix Sunday at Washington Park in Michigan City.
Doug Ross, The Times
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Spectators on the beach watch the Great Lakes Grand Prix at Washington Park in Michigan City.
Doug Ross, The Times
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Spectators on the beach watch the Great Lakes Grand Prix Sunday at Washington Park in Michigan City.
Doug Ross, The Times
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Nicole, Dakota and Mitch Jaynes, of Vassar, Michigan, travel to see their friend Ed Smith, of Knucklehead Racing in St. Clair, Michigan, on the water. Smith was unable to compete Sunday because of boat troubles.
Doug Ross, The Times
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Scott Rebac, of Michigan City, is a fan of the Great Lakes Grand Prix. "It's the best weekend of the summer," he said.
Doug Ross, The Times
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Crew member Dave Ray, of Toronto, helps get his team's boat ready to transport.
Doug Ross, The Times
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Jay Guarch, of Key West, Florida, and his new friend Maggie Larson, of LaPorte, pose while watching powerboat races on Lake Michigan. Guarch met Larson when his boat's hull needed to be repaired.
Doug Ross, The Times
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Doug Ross, The Times
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Doug Ross, The Times
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Sean Conner, driver and boat owner, placed second Sunday at the Great Lakes Grand Prix. The race was "pretty wild," he said, because lake conditions can change quickly.
Doug Ross, The Times
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Spectators standing in Lake Michigan enjoy watching the Great Lakes Grand Prix Sunday at Washington Park in Michigan City.
Doug Ross, The Times
