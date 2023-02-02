MICHIGAN CITY — Nine culinary students from the A.K. Smith Career Center in Michigan City are going to Walt Disney World for a cooking contest in April.

At the Cook Around the World Competition in Orlando, Florida, the students will compete against each other and other students from across the U.S., the Michigan City Area Schools said. They'll also attend seminars, meet celebrity chefs and enjoy Disney theme parks.

The cost for the trip for all students will be more than $16,000, but students are working to raise money through bake sales and other events. The district is asking anyone who wants to donate to contact culinary teacher Mary Koselke at mkoselke@mcas.k12.in.us.

