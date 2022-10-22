Michigan City High School revives compressed air academy

State Sen. Rodney Paul, D-Chestserton, second from left, listens while Michigan City Area Schools Superintendent Barbara Eason-Watkins, right, answers a question about the compressed air academy at Michigan City High School.
Doug Ross, The Times
Scott Kreighbaum, a 2018 graduate of Michigan City High School, said his participation in technical education programs helped him advance his career.
Hulse said there are 10 companies in the industry in LaPorte County, providing 2,000 jobs in the county and probably 10,000 outside the county.
“My challenge today is for companies to appoint a liaison,” Hulse said.
“We’re ready for you to continue to engage,” Eason-Watkins said. “It’s more than a donation of equipment. It’s a relationship.”
The academy is partnered with Ivy Tech Community College. Students can earn up to six college credits during the two-year program.
“What can we do together? How can we work together?” teacher Jeff Rochowiak asked. “We need to be more engaged with you guys.”
At the compressed air academy, students learn how to use and work on air compressors. “We’re trying to teach them all the basics,” he said.
Rochowiak told the story of a student who asked for a “curvy nail.” Rochowiak had some bent nails and showed him. No, it turned out the student wanted a screw.
In 2021, classroom labs for manufacturing, engineering and robotics were renovated using a grant from ALCOA Howmet. These spaces, all of which the compressed air academy also uses, include CNC machines, 3D printers and woodworking equipment. Students also have access to a 3D cutter, AC/DC trainer, electric relay control trainer and more.
Part of the instruction involves making parts to strict specifications.
Rochowiak and teacher Ralph Gee said they want their students to get practical work experience in the compressed air industry.
“We have a lot of kids who would be a great addition to your workforce,” Gee said.
A work-study program is one of the possibilities. Eason-Watkins wants to make sure there’s sufficient interest from students and employers. The program would have to be approved by the school board before it is launched.
Before- and after-school internships are also possibilities.
Bring a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and show students they can afford it if they stay at the company long enough, Hulse suggested.
Rochowiak spoke of a talk to about 100 to 200 students in the school auditorium. The speaker held their interest for a good 45 minutes. “They asked some really good questions,” he said.
Afterward, one student who was coasting through school became inspired and asked Rochowiak if he might have a chance to be hired by the company.
