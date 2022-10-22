Michigan City High School revives compressed air academy

MICHIGAN CITY — School officials are urging industry leaders to help them pump fresh oxygen into the compressed air academy at Michigan City High School.

The academy began as a pilot program with seven students in the 2018-19 school year and expanded into a full-blown program the following year with 45 students. But then COVID arrived.

“We are hitting the reset button,” Superintendent Barbara Eason-Watkins said at a recent open house.

The faculty wants to get leaders in the air compressor industry to tell them what needs to be added or subtracted from the curriculum to better prepare future workers.

Eason-Watkins credited Clarence Hulse, executive director of Economic Development Corp. Michigan City, with being the driving force behind the academy. “I kind of tagged along,” she said.

Hulse said there are 10 companies in the industry in LaPorte County, providing 2,000 jobs in the county and probably 10,000 outside the county.

“My challenge today is for companies to appoint a liaison,” Hulse said.

“We’re ready for you to continue to engage,” Eason-Watkins said. “It’s more than a donation of equipment. It’s a relationship.”

The academy is partnered with Ivy Tech Community College. Students can earn up to six college credits during the two-year program.

“What can we do together? How can we work together?” teacher Jeff Rochowiak asked. “We need to be more engaged with you guys.”

At the compressed air academy, students learn how to use and work on air compressors. “We’re trying to teach them all the basics,” he said.

Rochowiak told the story of a student who asked for a “curvy nail.” Rochowiak had some bent nails and showed him. No, it turned out the student wanted a screw.

In 2021, classroom labs for manufacturing, engineering and robotics were renovated using a grant from ALCOA Howmet. These spaces, all of which the compressed air academy also uses, include CNC machines, 3D printers and woodworking equipment. Students also have access to a 3D cutter, AC/DC trainer, electric relay control trainer and more.

Part of the instruction involves making parts to strict specifications.

Rochowiak and teacher Ralph Gee said they want their students to get practical work experience in the compressed air industry.

“We have a lot of kids who would be a great addition to your workforce,” Gee said.

A work-study program is one of the possibilities. Eason-Watkins wants to make sure there’s sufficient interest from students and employers. The program would have to be approved by the school board before it is launched.

Before- and after-school internships are also possibilities.

Bring a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and show students they can afford it if they stay at the company long enough, Hulse suggested.

Rochowiak spoke of a talk to about 100 to 200 students in the school auditorium. The speaker held their interest for a good 45 minutes. “They asked some really good questions,” he said.

Afterward, one student who was coasting through school became inspired and asked Rochowiak if he might have a chance to be hired by the company.