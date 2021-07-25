Michigan city promising outreach, sustainability for scholarship program

MICHIGAN CITY — As the City Council ponders widening eligibility for the Michigan City Promise Scholarship program, it’s also looking to promote it better and ensure its future.
Promise Scholarship program Director Janet Buetner said she met with each of the 48 students who qualified last year, either in person or online, to raise awareness of the Promise Scholarship.
“I sent postcards, because a postcard you don’t even have to open the envelope,” she said.
Buetner wants to start connecting with students in September.
“Sometimes you call the parents, you call the students, you send emails and there is no response. You do everything you can,” she said.
Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-at large, suggested a pizza party. “That would bring them in,” she said. “If our problem is giving out money, maybe we need to reach out better.”
“This is like an outreach program to get kids to take schools seriously,” Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said.
Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, a former financial aid director, said it’s a big challenge to get students to apply for aid on time.
Councilwoman Tracie Tillman, D-5th, said information about the scholarship program should be readily available to any parent. “When you’re enrolling your child in school, this should be mandatory,” she said.
Send out the information with water bills next year, Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, suggested, and most parents would get the information.
“They have to have the initiative to get out there and help their family, help their children,” he said.
Once changes to the program have been decided, that provides another opportunity to promote it, Buetner said.
“Whatever we can do to try and reach the parents is very important.”
Shoring up the fund
“We can afford to do it now, so there’s no need to wait,” Councilwoman Angie Deuitch, D-at large, said.
Don’t open it up too quickly, but one step at a time, Buetner advised. In two years, the council could review the program and possibly expand it again.
“As you add to the program, you want to make sure there’s always enough in that fund,” Buetner advised.
The council will need an ongoing discussion on how to keep fund self-sufficient, Paul Przybylinski said.
“At some point, we do need to think about putting a stipend into the fund to keep it financially able to support the scholarship program,” he said.
Buetner spoke about the possibility of holding fundraisers for the program as well as family-friendly events aimed at raising awareness of it.
“I think that we’re on a good direction, but it can get better,” Paul Przybylinski said. “We need to do this so people can get addressed and online for this school year.”
Perhaps the council could change the ordinance so when high school seniors have signed up they could start right away on their required 40 hours of community service, Buetner said.
“It’s a huge incentive to be a resident of Michigan City,” council President Michael Mack, D-3rd, said. He appreciates the council speaking so highly about the value of education.
“It’s great that we’re doing this. I’m all for it,” he said.
Virtual graduation: NWI high schools
Students of this spring's Class of 2020 will graduate in circumstances like no others.
Some will celebrate virtually. Others may push back traditional ceremonies until later this summer. All will come at a distance.
This year, in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, The Times is saluting these seniors.
We invited valedictorians, salutatorians and selected student speakers to share a few words with the Region; including speeches they had prepared for graduation day, their teachers' support and advice to students who will soon follow in their footsteps.
Here's to the Class of 2020.
Compiled by Carley Lanich, Matthew Moore and Kale Wilk.
Students of this spring's Class of 2020 will graduate in circumstances like no others. Some will celebrate virtually. Others may push back tra…