Middle school students get 'reality check' about future careers

CHESTERTON — CeCe Post, an eighth-grade student in the Duneland School Corp., wants to be an art director when she grows up.

However, she learned at the 8th Grade Reality Check, an event hosted Friday by Chesterton Middle School and the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, that it is going to be more difficult than she thought.

For more than 20 years, the event has been teaching Duneland students how to be successful after graduation. Students choose a profession and are given a salary based on the average those in that career typically earn at age 28.

Students visit tables to pay expenses such as taxes, housing and child care. Some students end up in “bankruptcy” and are forced to find a new job or try again. Others end up with money left over and can spend their money on rewards such as investments, trips and concerts.

“It was stressful, to say the least,” Post said. Her annual income was determined to be $38,330. While she was able to afford everything, she did not have a lot of reward money left over.

It made her realize how far money goes. She previously had viewed $1,000 as a lot of income, but the event made her aware of how quickly you can go through it.

Many parts of the event were up to chance. At the start, students would go to a table to randomly decide how many children they had and whether they were married. Some students would end up single, while others would end up with infant twins that needed child care.

For students who needed child care, it was a big portion of their income. In the activity, infant care costs $600 monthly, preschool $480 and older children $140. In addition, this was all multiplied by each child.

Students would also have to choose “budget,” “moderate” or “gourmet” meal plans, with the budget plans allowing for no snacks, while the gourmet plan would list snacks and take-out meals as frequent. The budget plan cost $200 per month for a single individual, while the gourmet cost $350. Each plan increased with the number of people in the household.

Tiara Wilkerson decided to be a secondary school teacher. Her gross monthly income was $3,789. She said she felt like it went great for her and she was not having a lot of difficulty affording things.

Laura Herrod, a school counselor and one of the organizers of the event, said students could choose from a range of occupations, but options were also determined by their GPA. Students with low GPAs could not choose careers like neurosurgeon or others that require a significant amount of education following high school graduation.

Herrod said the organizers choose to do that to help students realize they need to turn things around if they want a desired career.

“It helps students understand training is important,” Herrod said. “Usually, more education leads to better income and opportunities.”

Michelle Hunsley, office coordinator for the Chamber of Commerce, said students also view it as a learning experience about their family’s lifestyle.

“A lot of students say they had no idea their parents have to do this every month,” Hunsley said, referring to how parents may pay bills, insurance, child care and other expenses.

The event has been going on for a long time, but this is the first time since COVID-19 that it has been held. Students seemed to really enjoy it and take a lot out of it, Hunsley said.

“They’re still at a point where if they can get a better grade, that could lead to a better job,” Hunsley said.

More than 100 volunteers helped run the event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.