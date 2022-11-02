Middle schoolers spell s-u-c-c-e-s-s at local competition

MERRILLVILLE — Practice and study. That’s what young people say it takes to be a good speller. And it doesn’t hurt if you like to read.

Young people from 13 schools competed Wednesday in the Indiana Academic Spell Bowl Junior Division. The eight rounds would decide a local winner, but results from the competition at Clifford Pierce Middle School would be matched against scores from 17 other local-level contests.

From there, Janelle Bowen, coordinator of academic competitions for Merrillville schools, explained, the top scores overall in three divisions would qualify for the state Spell Bowl finals at Purdue University in West Lafayette.

Students received a list of 1,400 words from the state to study.

Those words included schooner, lectern, arabesque, halcyon, faux-hawk, camellia, preferential, indecisive and Maupassant. And that was just the first of eight rounds.

Ezekiel Gelbolingo, 12, a seventh-grader at Wilbur Wright Middle School in Munster, spelled all nine words in his round correctly.

“I’ve been studying,” he said, adding that being a good speller takes “lots of study.”

Teammate Evan Earnshaw, 13, said the contest was “kind of hard, but I feel the other people on the team did pretty good.”

The eighth-grader said keys to spelling are “practicing and knowing how to pronounce words.”

Later words included exaggerate, digital nomad, Styrofoam and friable.

Miranda Hernandez, 12, a student at Whiting Middle School, competed in the second round.

“Some words were easy, some were hard,” the seventh-grader said. The key is “practicing a lot.”

For Jackson Huppenthal, 12, from Hanover Central Middle School, the key to good spelling is “spelling the words and saying the words correctly, then practicing the words a number of times.”

Ozzy Lipari, spelling for Col. John Wheeler Middle School in Crown Point, was nearly perfect. He missed wiry, adding an unnecessary "e."

“I study a lot,” said Lipari, 12, a sixth-grader.

Michelle Stoller, the Wheeler coach, brought 13 students who’ve been preparing since August. Some students, she said, have been practicing since May. What’s key, she said, is “lots of practice.”

Victoria Nelson, Spell Bowl coach at Taft Middle School in Crown Point, said her students have prepared since mid-August, meeting twice a week.

“A good speller needs dedication and a lot of practice,” Nelson said, “along with reading.”

“Dedication and study” are keys for Laura Weller, coach at Hobart Middle School. Weller’s spellers have been practicing four times a week since October.

If she were a gambler, Weller would put her money on HMS sixth-grader Nolan Sawyer. “He’s been studying since I joined the team, and he reads a lot,” Weller said.

Sawyer, a bit on the shy side, confessed that he was “somewhat nervous” going into the competition. Sawyer used Quiz Wizard, a computer program for children that provided contest words, to study.

From Kahler Middle School in Dyer, sixth-grader Krupa Patel, 11, admitted that she was nervous. Besides practicing, Patel enjoys reading fiction and fantasy novels.

Ismaela Byrd, 13, an eighth-grader at Bailly STEM Academy in Gary, enjoys reading romance novels.

“It’s made me learn new words,” Byrd said. “I text a lot, and that has made my grammar a lot better."