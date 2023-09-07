GARY — Actor and comedian Mike Epps visited West Side Leadership Academy on Wednesday.

The Indianapolis native was joined by State Sen. Eddie Melton to meet with fine arts students in the West Side Theater, according to a press release by Gary Community School Corp. spokesperson Chelsea Whittington.

The students gave Epps a dance choral performances, afterwards Epps gave them a few words of encouragement.

Also in attendance were Gary schools administrators and four of the five members of the new school board.

Melton said in the press release he wanted to show Epps the talent of Gary's youth and the investment opportunities available in the city.

"We are both Indiana born and have a shared mission to see our communities and people thrive," Melton said.

In addition to visiting West Side, Epps was given a tour of Gary, which included downtown, Roosevelt High School, Buffington Harbor and the Glen Park neighborhood.

Epps said in the press release he would love to take part in helping the city.

"When I go back to Hollywood, I am telling everyone to invest in Gary," Epps said.

