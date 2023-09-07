GARY — Actor and comedian Mike Epps visited West Side Leadership Academy on Wednesday.
The Indianapolis native was joined by State Sen. Eddie Melton to meet with fine arts students in the West Side Theater, according to a press release by Gary Community School Corp. spokesperson Chelsea Whittington.
The students gave Epps a dance choral performances, afterwards Epps gave them a few words of encouragement.
Also in attendance were Gary schools administrators and four of the five members of the
new school board.
West Side fine arts students performing for Mike Epps.
Provided by C WHITT PR
Melton said in the press release he wanted to show Epps the talent of Gary's youth and the
investment opportunities available in the city.
"We are both Indiana born and have a shared mission to see our communities and people thrive," Melton said.
In addition to visiting West Side, Epps was given a tour of Gary, which included downtown, Roosevelt High School, Buffington Harbor and the Glen Park neighborhood.
Epps said in the press release he would love to take part in helping the city.
"When I go back to Hollywood, I am telling everyone to invest in Gary," Epps said.
PHOTOS: U.S. Transportation Secratary Pete Buttigieg visits Gary
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg chats with Gary Mayor Jerome Prince as they prepare to board a bus for a tour of the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during a visit to the Gary/Chicago International Airport. Joining him on stage are, from left, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince ,INDOT commissioner Michael Smith, Gary/Chicago International Airport Executive Director Dan Vicari and U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan speaks during a visit to the Gary/Chicago International Airport by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg greets guests during his visit to the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg greets guests during his visit to the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during a visit to the Gary/Chicago International Airport. Joining him on stage are, from left, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince ,INDOT commissioner Michael Smith, Gary/Chicago International Airport Executive Director Dan Vicari and U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg chats with U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan and Gary Mayor Jerome Prince while on a bus tour of the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince speaks as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan look on.
John J. Watkins, The Times
INDOT commissioner Michael Smith speaks at the Gary/Chicago International Airport. Behind him are Gary/Chicago International Airport Executive Director Dan Vicari, left, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gets a hug from Randy Palmateer during a visit to the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during a visit to the Gary/Chicago International Airport. Looking on are Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and INDOT commissioner Michael Smith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg greets apprentices at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg greets guests during his visit to the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg greets Randy Palmateer during a visit to the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg greets apprentices at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during a visit to the Gary/Chicago International Airport. Joining him on stage are, from left, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, INDOT commissioner Michael Smith, Gary/Chicago International Airport Executive Director Dan Vicari and U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan.
John J. Watkins, The Times
