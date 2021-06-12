Morton High graduates advised to 'build great relationships' in future life endeavors

HAMMOND — At the Morton High School graduation, Principal Greg Easton shared with the class of 2021 what he said is the secret to everything in life.

Among half a dozen pieces of advice, he told them, "build great relationships."

Easton, who was also the keynote speaker for the ceremony, thanked his family, friends and fellow administrators for their support over the past 36 years of his career — especially back in December and January when he was hospitalized for COVID-19. This was Easton's last year at Morton as he will retire this summer.

"Class of '21, we're starting a new chapter together," he said.

Nearly 300 graduates walked across the stage Saturday evening to wrap up their time as Morton Governors. Easton took a moment to recognize some of the achievements and future plans of the class. Some graduated a year early, others received a scholarship, and there are those who will enter the workforce or will attend college or a trade school. He had those with plans to enlist in the military stand and then asked any veterans in the crowd to do the same.

One of the graduates, Yavette McGee, wrote a poem that she read at the ceremony.