Morton High graduates advised to 'build great relationships' in future life endeavors

HAMMOND — At the Morton High School graduation, Principal Greg Easton shared with the class of 2021 what he said is the secret to everything in life.
Among half a dozen pieces of advice, he told them, "build great relationships."
Easton, who was also the keynote speaker for the ceremony, thanked his family, friends and fellow administrators for their support over the past 36 years of his career — especially back in December and January when he was hospitalized for COVID-19. This was Easton's last year at Morton as he will retire this summer.
"Class of '21, we're starting a new chapter together," he said.
Nearly 300 graduates walked across the stage Saturday evening to wrap up their time as Morton Governors. Easton took a moment to recognize some of the achievements and future plans of the class. Some graduated a year early, others received a scholarship, and there are those who will enter the workforce or will attend college or a trade school. He had those with plans to enlist in the military stand and then asked any veterans in the crowd to do the same.
One of the graduates, Yavette McGee, wrote a poem that she read at the ceremony.
"Dear class of '21," she said. "I know it’s been hard. I know we've fought and clawed and didn't have much of a senior year at all; but we had three others, three years of memories with each other."
She continued on, "To all the friends we lost, the ones that chose different sides, the ones that grew apart. The ones that were handed angel wings before their diplomas, we have not forgotten you."
At the beginning of the commencement ceremony, Easton held a moment of silence for the three Morton students who died this year.
No matter if the road is bumpy or smooth, valedictorian Madison Snorton — who plans to attend Case Western Reserve University to study neuroscience — told the class of 2021 it's worth having and fighting for goals in life.
A Morton alumnus himself, Easton started his career at the School City of Hammond as a long-term substitute teacher at Morton in 1985. From there, he moved to Donald E. Gavit Middle/High School where he taught music and theater for over two decades.
Before becoming principal of Morton in 2013, Easton helped create the Hammond Academy for Performing Arts. Because of his contributions to the district — including a 30% increase in the graduation rate at Morton — Easton was given a lifetime achievement Governor Award.
Thoughts from previous students were shared about Easton, including a quote from a 2006 Morton graduate who said, "Through dedication to his students, he set the stage for many to find success in art and life after high school."
Another staff member, Ashley Taylor-Ebert, was given a Governor Award for having a positive impact on students. Isabel Velez won the student Governor Award, given to someone with a positive spirit and pride in their school and community.
In his speech, salutatorian Joshua Lamb described the pandemic as a "heavy blanket." It seemed to offer comfort at first with breaks from school, the chance to stay up late and even the opportunity to brush off some of the usual stress from school, but it eventually became suffocating.
But Lamb — who plans to attend Marian University to study biology and play baseball — ended with some encouragement for his fellow graduates.
"They tell us as kids we can be anything we want to be," he said. "That's still true."
