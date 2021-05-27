Morton High School looking for community members to 'adopt' seniors

Hammond students at Morton High School make their way to the cafeteria for lunch.
HAMMOND — Earlier this school year, Linda Quintanilla, special education teacher and co-sponsor of Morton High School’s Class of 2021, met with the soon-to-be graduates to brainstorm ways to celebrate them.
The end of high school can be a trying time for students as they prepare post-graduation plans whether it be college, trade school or jumping into a career. On top of the normal stress, Morton students spent most of their senior year learning virtually and dealt with the deaths of two classmates, Quintanilla said.
“They really have shown me how resilient they are,” she said.
During the meeting, Cashmere Booker, who attends Hammond Academy for the Performing Arts, spoke up with an idea called “Adopt-A-Senior.” She proposed a program for community members to “adopt” a student and give them handwritten letters, gifts, supplies for college or anything else they see fit.
Booker said she was disheartened to find out the senior trip and picnic would not happen, and in talking with classmates, she realized she wasn't the only one who felt that way. She proposed Adopt-A-Senior to help her classmates feel celebrated and to have their accomplishments acknowledged.
"We are having to experience some of the most significant memories of our high school career through a screen," she said.
"This project helps restore the sense of community and camaraderie that has been absent due to virtual learning."
The principal, Greg Easton, donated money from his fund to be used for the seniors, Quintanilla said. Booker suggested it could be used to buy gifts for any students not matched with a sponsor.
Over 200 students are graduating from Morton this year, and Quintanilla said the hope is for all seniors to be sponsored by a community member. Students can choose not to participate in the Adopt-A-Senior program, but she hopes they all partake.
Anyone who wants to sponsor a student can sign up through Monday.
The student and sponsor pairings will be randomly matched, and Quintanilla hopes this could forge some ongoing mentor/mentee relationships.
“They need somebody to show them that they care,” she said. “They need community leaders to show them that they’re supported.”
Morton High School is looking for community members to participate in the "Adopt-A-Senior" program for the class of 2021.
Anyone can sign up to be a sponsor. The only requirement is to drop off the items at the school by noon on June 2. There is no spending requirement or limit. Sponsors will receive information about their student including hobbies, interests and plans for after graduation.
Quintanilla said there is a student-generated wish list with a wide range of items such as hangers for new dorm rooms, gift cards, socks and even words of encouragement.
During the last period on June 2, the students will come to the cafeteria for a ceremony to pick up their gifts and find out who “adopted” them. Even students who have chosen to remain virtual can attend, if they get permission from their parents or guardian, Quintanilla said.
