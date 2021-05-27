Morton High School looking for community members to 'adopt' seniors

Cashmere Booker wants to help Morton High School seniors feel celebrated Cashmere Booker, who attends Hammond Academy for the Performing Arts, proposed the idea for “Adopt-A-Senior.” It is a program for community me…

"This project helps restore the sense of community and camaraderie that has been absent due to virtual learning."

The principal, Greg Easton, donated money from his fund to be used for the seniors, Quintanilla said. Booker suggested it could be used to buy gifts for any students not matched with a sponsor.

Over 200 students are graduating from Morton this year, and Quintanilla said the hope is for all seniors to be sponsored by a community member. Students can choose not to participate in the Adopt-A-Senior program, but she hopes they all partake.

Anyone who wants to sponsor a student can sign up through Monday.

The student and sponsor pairings will be randomly matched, and Quintanilla hopes this could forge some ongoing mentor/mentee relationships.

“They need somebody to show them that they care,” she said. “They need community leaders to show them that they’re supported.”

Anyone can sign up to be a sponsor. The only requirement is to drop off the items at the school by noon on June 2. There is no spending requirement or limit. Sponsors will receive information about their student including hobbies, interests and plans for after graduation.