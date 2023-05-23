HAMMOND — Morton High School in Hammond will be hosting the South Shore Summer of Learning Conference June 12-13, according to organizer Josh Craig, who serves as School City of Hammond's secondary technology coach.
The goal of the conference, which is completely free, is to bring together educators, administrators and community organizations from across Northwest Indiana to stimulate discussions, share experiences and inspire actions that contribute to the growth of the educational community in the Region, Craig said.
Adam Welcome and Cornelius Minor, two authors from California and New York respectively who have written books about education are set to give keynote addresses.
"We're particularly excited about our lineup of nationally recognized keynote speakers," Craig said in an email.
Craig said the event will also include 250 breakout sessions focused on different aspects of education and a social networking event.
To attend, interested parties can register online at
www.southshorelearning.com.
