Munster elementary students, unvaccinated adults will wear masks this school year

The school town will attempt to keep people socially distanced while in school, but the plan says that may be hard in common areas. In some stages of spread, masks may be required for everyone when physical distance can't be maintained such as in the cafeteria when they aren't eating or during passing periods.

All facilities will receive a deep clean before the start of the school year, and high-touch surfaces, such as doorknobs, pencil sharpeners and locker rooms will be disinfected nightly.

If Lake County reaches the orange stage or stage three — which is a seven-day positivity rate of 10% to 14.9% — in-person learning will still be available for all students, but a remote learning options may be available for students based on their family's level of concern. Vaccinated people would need to wear masks in specific situations such as recess.

A positivity rate of 15% or greater would put Lake County in the red stage. If that happens, the district would transition to remote learning for recommended schools and students.

For any remote learning, students will be required to log into lessons with their teachers at the regularly scheduled class times and complete any assignments and assessments with the appropriate learning management system.