Munster elementary students, unvaccinated adults will wear masks this school year

MUNSTER — Shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that all students and staff wear masks in K-12 schools this fall, the School Town of Munster approved a back to school plan that will require face masks for some, but not all.
The school board approved the 43-page back to school plan that prioritizes in-person instruction, but has adaptation laid out if the status of the pandemic were to change or worsen.
"The return to full in-person instruction involves rigorous health and safety protocols," the plan document says.
While safety procedures can lessen the risk of COVID-19, the plan says risk can't be eliminated, so the district encourages eligible people to be vaccinated.
The school town will use a four-stage model with different mitigation strategies for each stage. Even though the four stages use the same color-coding system employed by the State Department of Health, the plan says the district or a particular school could be in a different stage than the Lake County Health Department. This would happen if the positivity rate reaches 5% in a particular school or the whole district, or if there are issues with staffing.
For the first two stages, which represent low levels of COVID-19 activity, students in kindergarten through sixth grade will be required to wear masks. Face masks are recommended for those in seventh to 12th grade who are unvaccinated.
Masks will be optional for elementary students while outside for recess in the first two stages.
All unvaccinated adults, including teachers, custodial staff and other employees, are required to wear masks indoors. Adults and students who are vaccinated will not need to wear one.
The district does not require proof of vaccination, but students and staff who do not provide it will be considered unvaccinated and required to wear a mask per the plan. People who provide proof won't be required to wear a mask unless ordered by the state and federal government.
Face shields may be worn in lieu of masks and could be helpful in situations where it's important for students to see a teacher pronounce words, such as foreign language classes or for students with hearing difficulties.
The district will have a supply of cloth face coverings for all students and staff members, but families can supply their own. Students and staff should have access to at least two clean face coverings each day.
Contact tracing will take place, and unvaccinated people identified as a close contact will need to quarantine whether they are symptomatic or not.
The school town will attempt to keep people socially distanced while in school, but the plan says that may be hard in common areas. In some stages of spread, masks may be required for everyone when physical distance can't be maintained such as in the cafeteria when they aren't eating or during passing periods.
All facilities will receive a deep clean before the start of the school year, and high-touch surfaces, such as doorknobs, pencil sharpeners and locker rooms will be disinfected nightly.
If Lake County reaches the orange stage or stage three — which is a seven-day positivity rate of 10% to 14.9% — in-person learning will still be available for all students, but a remote learning options may be available for students based on their family's level of concern. Vaccinated people would need to wear masks in specific situations such as recess.
A positivity rate of 15% or greater would put Lake County in the red stage. If that happens, the district would transition to remote learning for recommended schools and students.
For any remote learning, students will be required to log into lessons with their teachers at the regularly scheduled class times and complete any assignments and assessments with the appropriate learning management system.
The district anticipates starting the school year in the blue stage, so students will attend in person, but parents could indicate during the registration process if they would like their student to do virtual learning if they reach the orange stage. If the district needs to stay in the orange stage for longer than a nine-week grading period, parents will be able to switch from one mode of instruction to another at the conclusion of the nine-week period.
Students can switch to remote learning in other stages with permission from school administration if there are extenuating circumstances, such as being exposed to COVID-19.
If a student experiences COVID-19 symptoms or needs to stay home for other COVID-19 related circumstances, they will be receive a medical absence. But if they can participate in remote learning, no absence will be recorded.
Because the district wants people to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms, perfect attendance incentive programs for the 2021-2022 school year will be suspended.
The district expects fewer students to use the bus, so it wants to avoid large crowds at drop-off and pickup each day. Principals will provide maps of the drop-off and pickup lines to parents before the start of the school year, the plan says, but parents should expect longer wait times.