Munster firefighters rescue rabbit from house fire, save its life with CPR

MUNSTER — Firefighters rushed into a house fire, saving a pet rabbit that first appeared unresponsive in its cage.

However, with quick action from first responders, the critter's life was saved.

Crews responded to a house fire at 2:54 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Melbrook Drive, said Munster Fire Department Deputy Chief David Strbjak.

The kitchen and family room were fully involved in flames and there was heavy smoke throughout the house. The residents had gotten out safely, but members of the search and rescue team quickly swept through the home knowing one member of the family was still inside.

"We knew we had a bunny in the structure, so as we searched the first floor, we found it inside a cage and brought it out," Strbjak said.

At first, the rabbit appeared to be lifeless but first responders used CPR and ventilation to bring it back to life.

"It's part of our responsibility to do primary and secondary searches," he said. "And we make sure and check if anyone else is in the home. ... We have a lot of firefighters who have pets themselves."