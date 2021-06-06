Munster High graduates encouraged to 'be like an elephant'

MUNSTER — On Sunday afternoon, family and friends gathered at Munster High School to watch almost 350 seniors graduate.

Graduate and senior class president Shriya Iyer reminisced with the class of 2021 about the fears of freshman year, the pandemic’s disruption to their junior and senior years and the way that people with AT&T can never seem to get service in the building.

"After four years together, we are gathered here today for our commencement," she said. "As we reflect back on our time at MHS we have come to realize that even in the throes of disappointing outcomes, the class of 2021 rose to the occasion with great optimism and hope. We are a cohort defined by accomplishment, persistence and character."

While some of them got to fulfill their dreams of attending class in pajamas every day because of the pandemic, she said they also found non-traditional ways to have experiences together like virtual pep rallies, a 1980s workout day on the football field and prom in a parking lot.