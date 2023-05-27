Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MUNSTER — Munster High School will be the first inductee to the David Adams Hall of Fame, a new hall dedicated to student journalism and free speech, the Indiana High School Press Association announced this week.

The hall, named for the former Indiana University student media director and fierce student rights advocate, will honor one school every year that promotes and protects First Amendment freedoms within the school and community, IHSPA said. Adams died in 2007.

MHS's student media department is led by English teacher Sarah-Anne Lanman and includes Crier, the student newspaper, and Paragon, the school's yearbook.

The judge this year was Ruth Witmer, editorial adviser for IU student media and longtime colleague of Adams. She said she was impressed with MHS's commitment to the First Amendment, press freedom, media law and ethics, and having the student voice front and center.

"The degree to which Munster is tackling the kinds of stories that would need advice from the Student Press Law Center, an organization where Adams served, is in itself striking," Witmer wrote in her evaluation. "The students in Munster are covering stories on mental health, race, sexual assault, gun violence, free speech and more. These students at the Crier and Paragon fully embrace the responsibilities and challenges of covering their community."

For this honor, MHS will receive $250 for its student media department, plaques for the school’s main office and journalism classroom, and permanent recognition on the IHSPA website.

"It’s been maintained by holding fast to the things that make media organizations strong, trusted and indispensable: independence, integrity, fairness, attention to stakeholders, accuracy and courage in seeking and reporting the truth in storytelling," Witmer wrote. "Dave Adams, this honor’s namesake, would be proud of the student media program at Munster High School."

GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week