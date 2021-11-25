 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Munster police chief, teacher honored in DARE ceremony
Munster police chief, teacher honored in DARE ceremony
urgent

Munster police chief, teacher honored in DARE ceremony

munster photo

From left: Frank Hammond Elementary School teacher Melissa Strohl and Munster Chief of Police Stephen Scheckel. 

 Provided

The Munster police chief and a teacher were honored by the Drug Abuse Resistance Education at an annual ceremony held at the Indiana Governor's Mansion in Indianapolis. 

On Nov. 18 awards were presented to Munster Chief of Police Stephen Scheckel and Frank Hammond Elementary School teacher Melissa Strohl, said Munster Officer James Ghrist. 

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch was the keynote speaker at the ceremony.

The 2021 DARE Indiana Law Enforcement Executive of the Year Award was given to Chief Scheckel. 

Scheckel previously served as Munster Police Department's DARE Officer and was given the award for his great support for and participation in community policing programs and events such as DARE and National Night Out.

Strohl was presented with the 2021 DARE Indiana Educator of the Year Award for her assistance and enthusiasm for the Munster Police Department's DARE Program.

She began her involvement with DARE as a fifth grade student and she served as a DARE role model and "Snowflurry" volunteer through high school. 

As a fifth grade teacher at Frank Hammond Elementary School, she continues to support the program and volunteers to help lead activities.

"The Munster Police Department would like to congratulate Strohl and Chief Scheckel for receiving these honors this year," Ghrist said.

The D.A.R.E. Program has been a part of Munster schools since 1988 and provides safety lessons to almost 2,000 students in grades K-8.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 Cases Are Quickly Rising in Children

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts