Munster police chief, teacher honored in DARE ceremony

The Munster police chief and a teacher were honored by the Drug Abuse Resistance Education at an annual ceremony held at the Indiana Governor's Mansion in Indianapolis.

On Nov. 18 awards were presented to Munster Chief of Police Stephen Scheckel and Frank Hammond Elementary School teacher Melissa Strohl, said Munster Officer James Ghrist.

Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch was the keynote speaker at the ceremony.

The 2021 DARE Indiana Law Enforcement Executive of the Year Award was given to Chief Scheckel.

Scheckel previously served as Munster Police Department's DARE Officer and was given the award for his great support for and participation in community policing programs and events such as DARE and National Night Out.

Strohl was presented with the 2021 DARE Indiana Educator of the Year Award for her assistance and enthusiasm for the Munster Police Department's DARE Program.

She began her involvement with DARE as a fifth grade student and she served as a DARE role model and "Snowflurry" volunteer through high school.

As a fifth grade teacher at Frank Hammond Elementary School, she continues to support the program and volunteers to help lead activities.