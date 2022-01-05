Munster police honor local students in DARE ceremonies

MUNSTER — Local students were recognized as the Munster Police Department held its annual fall semester Drug Abuse Resistance Education graduation ceremonies.

The ceremonies were held Dec. 2 at St. Thomas More School and Dec. 10 at St. Paul's Lutheran School.

Fifth-grade students were recognized for completing the 10-week curriculum, which included drug prevention, bullying prevention, managing stress, communication skills, resisting peer pressure and good citizenship.

During the ceremonies, students received certificates and gift bags, and some students were also honored with additional awards.

Awards were give for the top DARE essays and those who showed outstanding participation during the courses were given the "Daren Award."

A fifth-grader from each school was then randomly selected to take home a stuffed animal "Daren the Lion," which is the official DARE mascot.

The Munster's DARE Program has been a part of Munster schools since 1988 in elementary and middle schools.