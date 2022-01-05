 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Munster police honor local students in DARE ceremonies
MUNSTER — Local students were recognized as the Munster Police Department held its annual fall semester Drug Abuse Resistance Education graduation ceremonies.

The ceremonies were held Dec. 2 at St. Thomas More School and Dec. 10 at St. Paul's Lutheran School.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

Fifth-grade students were recognized for completing the 10-week curriculum, which included drug prevention, bullying prevention, managing stress, communication skills, resisting peer pressure and good citizenship.

During the ceremonies, students received certificates and gift bags, and some students were also honored with additional awards. 

Awards were give for the top DARE essays and those who showed outstanding participation during the courses were given the "Daren Award."

A fifth-grader from each school was then randomly selected to take home a stuffed animal "Daren the Lion," which is the official DARE mascot.

The Munster's DARE Program has been a part of Munster schools since 1988 in elementary and middle schools.

Munster police congratulated the young DARE graduates and award winners, as well as thanked the residents, businesses, community organizations and parent-teacher organizations that sponsor DARE every year. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.

