The School Town of Munster is hosting a bus driver recruitment event in September.

The Bus Road-eo School Bus Recruitment Event will take place on from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Munster High School, 8808 Columbia Ave.

Attendees will be able to learn more about the bus driver position, meet current drivers, test drive a school bus, receive assistance in the application process and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

According to the school district, they are looking to hire as many bus drivers as possible.

The School Town of Munster serves more than 4,100 students at three elementary schools, a middle school and high school.

