MUNSTER — Sarah-Anne Lanman, an English teacher at Munster High School, has been recognized for her work on the school's journalism program.

The Columbia Scholastic Press Association has named Lanman a distinguished adviser in the National High School Journalism Teacher of the Year competition.

She will be honored at the CSPA annual Spring Convention in New York City on March 16, alongside other winners.

"It's always great to be recognized, but it's not something that I could have won alone," Lanman said. "This award is a reflection of the hard work I've done alongside amazingly talented students. Every day my yearbook and newspaper staff do wonderful things — and I am so lucky that I teach in a place that supports them."

Lanman has been teaching at Munster High School for 11 years and has been advising the yearbook and school newspaper for 10 of those years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education in journalism from Indiana University as well as a Master Journalism Educator certificate from the Journalism Education Association.

