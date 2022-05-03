National Honor Society students encourage young readers

ST. JOHN − Several high school seniors found themselves back in elementary school Friday as they listened to first grade students read books and encouraged their literacy skills.

Emily Lopez, president of the National Honor Society at Lake Central High School, said she wanted to organize an event that showed young people they are skilled and successful writers.

“Each student has a voice, and what they say matters,” Lopez said. She emphasized that programs like this helped her figure out what she wanted to do: STEM.

First grade students at Kolling Elementary each wrote books in several different genres, such as opinion writing, realistic fiction and series.

For the opinion writers, they wrote about why a specific animal was the best, regardless of if it was their favorite. The first grade students were able to ask the NHS students questions about high school and writing, with one asking if they “write for fun or just for school?” and another asking if they have to type papers or write with pencil and paper.

There were 67 NHS students total, and each then got paired with a few students who would then read their short book. NHS students asked questions to help encourage the students to engage with literacy and indicate they were strong writers.

Lopez said this has been in the works for months. She is a senior at Lake Central but has been considering this as a service opportunity since she was a junior and was applying for the president position.

She got the idea from her sister, who was in a sorority in New York. One of the sorority’s service projects involved reading to younger students, giving them compliments and asking questions to encourage writing at a young age.

However, the program did not exist in Indiana. Lopez said she wanted to bring it to a more local level and went to Kolling herself, so it was perfect.

Overall, Lopez said the event went a lot smoother than anticipated. A lot of the young students were excited, yet nervous, to read to the high school students.

“It means more when compliments come from older kids,” Lopez said, emphasizing how first graders may look up to high school students and value their opinions.

Rhonda York, NHS advisor, said that it was entirely planned by students and that she loved the idea.

“I think it’s a lot of fun for little students to connect with the big kids,” York said.

Many of the high school students got to read with their original first grade teacher, and several even shed tears due to the nostalgia.

“Everybody was really excited to be back here and give back to people who have been in your shoes,” Lopez said.

