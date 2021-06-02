Nearly $15M in state funding awarded to help NWI students accelerate learning

More than $14.7 million was awarded to community organizations and schools throughout Northwest Indiana by the state to help accelerate learning this summer and beyond.
According to the Indiana Department of Education, the Student Learning Recovery Grant Program offers money to organizations that submit a plan focused on recovery learning and remediation services for any K-12 students enrolled in public or nonpublic institutions during the 2020-21 school year.
Thirteen grants were awarded to organizations partnering with schools in Lake, Porter or LaPorte counties, according to the grant breakdown from IDOE. Partnering districts include Michigan City Area Schools, East Porter County School Corp., Merrillville Community School Corp., Gary Community School Corp. and School City of Hobart.
The funds are designed to offer support for students who have experienced learning loss, are behind grade level, have scored below standards and benchmarks or are at risk of falling behind because of the disruption in learning from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the grant overview.
Roughly $1.7 million is going to the Gary Community School Corp. alone. The Gary Alumni Pathway to Students was awarded over $1.2 million, and Project Rebuild Foundation Inc. received just over $445,000.
Another $10.5 million was awarded to community organizations working with schools across the state, so some, but not all of that money will reach students in Northwest Indiana. For example, the Central Indiana Educational Service Center was awarded $2.6 million and is partnering with schools across 18 counties, including Lake and Porter.
More than $122 million in state grants was awarded to 110 community partners and schools across the state through Indiana's Student Learning Recovery Grant Program, according to a news release from IDOE. The money is meant to help accelerate learning this summer and beyond.
“We know that igniting student learning demands unprecedented collaboration from us all — educators, local leaders, community groups, parents and beyond," Gov. Eric Holcomb said in the release. "As these programs launch now and over the coming weeks, it’s an exciting time to be in an Indiana classroom.”
The community groups and educational institutions that were awarded grants will offer focused tutoring, afterschool programming and other support programs to help students with literacy, math and college and career readiness this summer and beyond, the release said.
The Student Learning Recovery Grant Program and Fund was created by House Enrolled Act 1008 and allocates $150 million to support students of all grades, with a focus on partnerships between community organizations and schools, the release states. The remaining money in the fund will be awarded at a later date.
Schools will work with IDOE to monitor student outcomes to track return on investment and help others develop plans to maximize student learning considering the disruption from COVID-19, the release states.
Here's a breakdown of where the grant money will be used in Northwest Indiana, including the community organization, the school system(s) and the amount awarded:
- Purdue University Northwest; Michigan City Area Schools — $173,304.
- New Prairie Education Foundation; New Prairie United School Corp. and South LaPorte County Special Ed — $644,108.
- Valparaiso University; East Porter County School Corp., Merrillville Community School Corp. and Michigan City Area Schools — $479,995.
- Valparaiso University; Neighbors' New Vistas High School — $70,208.
- Coates Inc.; 21st Century Charter School — $64,800.
- Force for Good Community Development Corp.; Steel City Academy, 21st Century Charter School and Lighthouse College Prep — $143,476.
- Gary Alumni Pathway to Students; Gary Community School Corp. — $1.28 million.
- GEO Foundation; Indiana Black Expo, Victory College Prep, 21st Century Charter School, Gary Middle College East, Gary Middle College West, Ivy Tech Community College, Ivy Tech Community College-Indianapolis, Ivy Tech Community College-Lake County and GEO Next Generation High School — $8.35 million.
- Hobart Family YMCA; School City of Hobart — $179,000.
- Institute for Leadership and Performance Improvement; Steel City Academy, Computer Skills & Training Center INC, Gary Community School Corp., One Church/ One School, Thea Bowman Leadership Academy, National African American Literacy Institute (NAALI), ASPIRE Charter Academy, Department of Children Services, Charter School of the Dunes, Boy Scouts of America and NAACP of NWI — $2.67 million.
- Project Rebuild Foundation, Inc.; Gary Community School Corp. — $445,289.
- Purdue University Northwest; School City of Hobart — $140,365.
- The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse Inc.; 21st Century Charter School — $101,000.