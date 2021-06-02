Nearly $15M in state funding awarded to help NWI students accelerate learning

Another $10.5 million was awarded to community organizations working with schools across the state, so some, but not all of that money will reach students in Northwest Indiana. For example, the Central Indiana Educational Service Center was awarded $2.6 million and is partnering with schools across 18 counties, including Lake and Porter.

More than $122 million in state grants was awarded to 110 community partners and schools across the state through Indiana's Student Learning Recovery Grant Program, according to a news release from IDOE. The money is meant to help accelerate learning this summer and beyond.

“We know that igniting student learning demands unprecedented collaboration from us all — educators, local leaders, community groups, parents and beyond," Gov. Eric Holcomb said in the release. "As these programs launch now and over the coming weeks, it’s an exciting time to be in an Indiana classroom.”

The community groups and educational institutions that were awarded grants will offer focused tutoring, afterschool programming and other support programs to help students with literacy, math and college and career readiness this summer and beyond, the release said.