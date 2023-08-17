There’s a new athletic director at Munster High School this school year.

Mike Schultz officially started in July, taking over from the previous athletic director, Ira Zimmer.

Schultz was previously the AD at Andrean High School in Merrillville since 2020, according to a press release from the school district.

He also holds collegiate experience, serving as an associate head baseball coach at Roosevelt University, and assistant baseball coach at Wabash College.

“It is an absolute thrill to be able to directly impact my community in this role,” Schultz said.

Students returned back to school in Munster on Aug. 10.

