New details on Crown Point school redistricting coming Feb. 27

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Community School Corp. will be announcing new details about the school district's upcoming redistricting Feb. 27, officials said Monday night.

"We feel like we're in a position where the information we've received has been thorough enough, and we could really mine through the data to come up with a plan," Superintendent Todd Terrill told the Board of School Trustees during its Monday evening meeting. "We really feel strongly that we'll be able to bring that to you on the Feb. 27 board meeting."

CPSC is redrawing the geographic boundaries for its elementary and middle schools, starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. Terrill said he and his team originally planned to release these details in March but decided to release them a month earlier because the district's demographic analysis was ahead of schedule. He said that doing this early will help the district with kindergarten registration and staffing for next school year.

CPSC is using data compiled by Jerome McKibben, a Ph.D. demographer who's performed studies for school districts across the U.S., to inform the decisions behind this redistricting. Matt Ruess, the district's chief financial officer, reported the results of McKibben's analysis.

Ruess said there were 700 high school seniors in the school district during the last count. When that class entered school in 2010, there were 471 of them, he said. The reason this happens is that over the last five years, each graduating cohort has gained an average of 227 students as they progressed from kindergartners to seniors. He said this accounts for a lot of the growth in the district, but he wanted to bring attention to another statistic: In 2021-22, the district had 613 kindergarten students, but in 2022-23, that number was down to 538.

"Our kindergarten classes are not growing nearly as fast as the rest of our grades," Ruess said.

Ruess said the reason for this is that the community's birth rate is lower than the replacement rate, or the number of births required to maintain a population. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the 20- to 29-year-old population in the district was 4,820. However, the population of 40- to 44-year-olds in the district, a smaller age difference, was 4,910. The lack of people in their 20s, who are more likely to have young children, has and will continue to lead to fewer school-age children.

"I just want you to think of people you know in the community, who don't have kids in the schools anymore, but still have not moved out of the district," Ruess said. "Crown Point has become a place where people want to live, so that when you get to the point where you're 40 and 50 years old, you're not moving away. Those folks are staying in their homes, and they're not being replaced by younger families with kids moving in."

Ruess said this was because of the real estate market — people are buying homes when they have children and not moving out when they and their children grow older, thus leaving fewer vacant homes for younger families to move into and increasing the price of the remaining supply. This is despite new homes being built.

"People think new home starts means we're going to continue to grow and we'll run out of space," Ruess said. "That's not the case. The new home starts are what's driving us staying flat."

Board member Brian Smith said he's heard "real concern from parents" about redistricting but acknowledged it's a "necessary evil."

"I want to be pointed as a father of four children," Smith said. "Change makes people nervous. I mean, it just does. It's a natural reaction. My kid's gotta go to a different school, make new friends, maybe he's going to lose his best friend. ... My question to you or to anyone in the administration is, did in any part play the individual student? Did the individual student play any role in this? Does Brian Smith's son? Did you analyze their grades or what they need and does that factor into this redistricting? Because I know those questions are coming."

"I'll answer from my perspective in what my part of this is," Ruess replied. "And the answer is no. We understand the caution regarding change. That's why we want to get it right. We don't want to go through this again in four or five years."

The last time CPCSC redistricted was 2009. Ruess emphasized his desire for this redistricting to similarly last a long time. He noted that there's almost a 300-student disparity between some schools.

"We get the whole 'my kids going to have to go to a different school,'" Terril said. "We're not going to make light of that. We get that there's going to be challenges with it, but we also understand that we're in a much better place to provide a Crown Point education for all of our kids if we move forward."

PHOTOS: A look inside the under-construction new Taft Middle School