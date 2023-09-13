GARY — The new Gary Community School Corp. Board met for its first public meeting Tuesday inside the Gary Area Career Center.

The first meeting comes four months after the previous advisory school board was disbanded.

The newly appointed school board is comprised of five members: Danita Johnson, Shontrai Irving, Vanessa Allen-McCloud, Akilia McCain and Michael Suggs, who serves as the board chairman.

"Tonight we are so pleased to take the next step towards board governance and eventually local control," Emergency Manager Mike Raisor said at the start of the meeting.

After Raisor welcomed the approximately 40 attendees inside the cafeteria, public comments started, with four speakers addressing their concerns. Their issues included the timing of meeting notices, cooling of school buildings, transparency of the district's spending, low test scores and academic performance.

The meeting then moved on to district updates. The biggest discussion of the night surrounded academics and the science of reading — the instructional method that emphasizes phonics when teaching children how to read.

Gary schools Deputy Emergency Manager Mavis Snelson explained the reading instruction method to the school board with the help of McCain, who is a former speech pathologist. Snelson also reviewed the school district's academic goals, which include increasing IREAD-3 scores to pre-pandemic levels. The state standardized test measures Indiana third-graders' reading abilities.

While this year's IREAD proficiency rates in Gary schools increased nearly five percentage points from last year to 47.2%, the scores were one of the lowest across the entire state.

"No one, myself included, is satisfied with our current scores. We know our students can do better than this," Snelson told the board.

The new Gary school board was established in May when Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Enrolled Act 327. It gave the Gary mayor and Gary Common Council each a selection to the board, and the Indiana secretary of education the other three picks.

The school district is currently managed by the Distressed Unit Appeals Board and MGT Consulting. The board is currently tasked with advising the emergency manager until they can fully take control of Gary schools starting July of next year.

Raisor told The Times the school board is meeting now to help make the transition from state control seamless by allowing them to learn about the school district and its current state of affairs. He also said it gave the board a chance to provide input as DUAB and MGT make decisions that will impact the board in the future.

The next Gary school board meeting is Oct. 10.

