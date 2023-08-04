INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the new Gary Community School Corp. board were introduced during Thursday's Distressed Unit Appeal Board meeting.

Michael L. Suggs, chairman of the new school board, introduced members Danita Johnson, Shontrai Irving, Akilia McCain and Vanessa Allen-McCloud to DUAB.

Each member expressed gratitude for their appointment and gratitude to the distressed board for leading the school district. In turn, Justin McAdam, chairman of DUAB, said DUAB would do everything it can to support the new school board to make sure it is in the best position to succeed during the transitional period.

Gary schools have been managed by DUAB and MGT Consulting since 2017 after years of financial mismanagement by the previous elected school board. In May, legislation was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb authorizing a five-member appointed school board.

The mayor of Gary and the Gary Common Council each had a selection on the school board, while the Indiana secretary of education had the other three picks.

The new board went into effect July 1. For now, they are only tasked with advising Mike Raisor, the school district's emergency manager. No earlier than July 1, 2024, will the school board take full control of Gary schools.

Raisor informed DUAB that the current school district's administration had met with the members of the new school board, and had set board meeting dates, and a meet-and-greet event for the community.

According to Gary Community School Corp. spokesperson Chelsea Whittington, information about those meetings will be on the Gary schools website on the first day of classes Aug 15.

DUAB was also updated on the school district's ILEARN scores, which saw proficiency rates in English language arts, and math increase but remain low. There was also a financial update that showed the school district would have a balanced budget for the next five years, however, the estimate was based on conservative forecasting.

PHOTOS: Preparing for the Gary Air Show